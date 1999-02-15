In the wake of the recent revelations about Olympic corruption, there’s been no shortage of proposals to clean up the games. The International Olympic Committee, trying to stay one step ahead of the lynch mob, has offered to change its selection process for choosing host cities—entrusting the job to a 15-person committee instead of the membership at large—so that cities will no longer feel the need to spend millions of dollars wooing the more than 100 IOC members for their votes. Some outside the IOC, perhaps worrying that it will still be expensive to win the votes of the 15-person committee, have suggested holding the Olympics in a permanent location, like Switzerland, thus scrapping the selection process. And really radical types have called for taking the games away from the IOC altogether and turning them over to a more responsible and accountable international body like UNESCO.



But none of these reforms gets at the real problem with today’s Olympics. The scandal involving Salt Lake City’s bid to host the 2002 Winter Games—and the similar scandals being uncovered by the day in other cities—are hardly surprising when you consider how much money is now wrapped up in the Olympics. The IOC estimates that each set of Summer and Winter Games is worth $10 billion. Whereas the Olympics were once a money-losing enterprise and stood for the ideal of human excellence, today they are a moneymaking opportunity and stand for human greed. Indeed, the Olympics are already so far gone that there’s really only one surefire way to fix them: abolish them.

The decline of the Olympics traces back to two key decisions the IOC made in the early ’80s. The first decision came in a 1981 meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, when the IOC, under the leadership of its new president, Juan Antonio Samaranch, granted the individual international sports federations the right to determine which athletes were eligible for the Olympics. Whereas the IOC had once restricted participation in the games to amateurs, the individual sports federations had different ideas.

And, as the individual federations began to allow professional athletes to compete in their respective Olympic events, the games’ tenor changed dramatically—both in and out of competition. Away from the playing fields, almost all of the Olympic athletes had once shared the bonding experience of living together in the Olympic Village. But, with the introduction of professionals, the Olympic Villages emptied out somewhat. Sure, the athletes who played low-profile sports maintaining amateur requirements—curling, team handball, and so on—roughed it in the glorified college dorms. But a number of the professional athletes, who could afford better accommodations, stayed in luxury hotels.

Moreover, the professional athletes brought their professional attitudes to the competition itself. The French aristocrat Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who revived the games in 1896, once declared, "The important thing at the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part; for the essential thing in life is not to conquer but to struggle well." But "struggling well" doesn’t bring in endorsement dollars, and it wasn’t long before winning began to take on added importance. That importance, not surprisingly, has led to an increase in the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Whereas that sort of cheating had once been confined to the athletes who performed at the behest of Eastern bloc regimes hell-bent on victory over their Western rivals, today doping knows no ideological or geographical boundaries. Indeed, some experts estimate that more than 30 percent of Olympic athletes use performance-enhancing drugs.