I do not know if what you were
looking for
in the world or in me
with your big eyes
all the short days of your life
you will now find. But I can
promise you
that this search will go on and on
unlike the search for survivors
of a disaster
in the air or at sea
which after a few days or weeks is canceled.
? ? ?
And what about God?
There are no miracles.
He wasted all the miracles in the Bible.
? ? ?
Coming and Going
My soul is my mother
my body is my father
or the reverse.
It changes.
One of my children can
fall asleep only in strong light
the other only in darkness.
I am the son of chance and destiny now the orphan of both.
? ? ?
Lonely Man
Even his wars
he fights with himself.
? ? ?
Better the mark of Cain than the mark of Abel.
? ? ?
The House of Lovers
A house full of lights is hidden in the great darkness in
the garden. If we are lucky the house will collapse and the light
will be set free for the whole world.
Translated from the Hebrew
by Leon Wieseltier
By by Yehuda Amichai