The House of Representatives may not always fulfill its claim to bethe "people's body," but it's a fine specimen of human nature. Eachtime a new coterie of politicians arrives, earnestly carrying thebanner of reform, it soon finds itself succumbing to the grubbierseductions of the place. Among the K Street corporate mouthpieces,you'll find plenty of erstwhile Watergate Babies and RepublicanRevolutionaries. And it's not just idealists who

fall. Every time a political party indulges the temptations thataccompany majority power, the electorate predictably boots it backto the perkimpoverished minority.

Democrats are well-aware of the price of abandoned reform. When BillClinton arrived in 1992, it was on a platform of "stopping therevolving door ..., limiting special interests, and reformingcampaign finance." But, during his first two years, Tom Foley andDick Gephardt snuffed these proposals. Foley also tried to deflectattention from the Democrats' illicit use of the House Post Officeand Bank. Then came November 1994, and you know how that storygoes.

A large chunk of the new Democratic House leadership lived throughthis tumble. It is a mystery, therefore, why they would project theimage they have this last month. After House Speaker-elect NancyPelosi campaigned on ethics, she tried to install Jack Murtha--whoeloquently described political reform as "total crap"--as majorityleader. Then she flirted with anointing the impeached federal judgeAlcee Hastings chairman of the Intelligence Committee.