The Movie Review: 'Iron Man'

Robert Downey Jr. turns summer's first blockbuster into a fast, fun triumph.

Is there any actor alive who takes more obvious delight in his line readings than Robert Downey Jr.? He is precise yet baroque, contemplating each word with casual bemusement as it leaves his mouth. Though he is one of modern cinema's fastest talkers, it's not because he's in a hurry to tell us anything. Rather, he seems to feel that once a remark has passed through his mind, it's already happened; uttering it aloud is almost an afterthought. It's a form of delivery at once self-deprecating and self-absorbed: Are his thoughts unworthy of being shared? Or are we just unworthy to hear them?



Casting him as Tony Stark, the titular hero of Iron Man (which opens on over 2,000 screens tonight) was a stroke of conceptual genius by director Jon Favreau, who was aiming for a Johnny-Depp-in-Pirates-of-the-Caribbean-style anti-hero and hit the mark exactly. Stark, a billionaire playboy arms manufacturer with a villainous goatee, is, like Downey himself, an improbable hero, and all the more appealing for it. Even before he dons his metal suit he’s encased in a more intimate armor: Call him Irony Man.

When first we meet Stark, he’s in Afghanistan demonstrating his company’s latest high-tech missile system, the Jericho , to Army officials. “They say the best weapon is one you never have to fire,” he explains with a showman’s bravado. “I prefer the weapon you only need to fire once. That’s how Dad did it. That’s how America does it. And it’s worked out pretty well so far.” He’s Adnan Khashoggi by way of P.T. Barnum.