The liberal case for pork

Last month, the Sunlight Foundation, in conjunction with several other government watchdog groups, unveiled a searchable database to help ordinary citizens locate earmarks in the 2007 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education appropriations bill so that they could ring up their representatives and figure out which little piggie asked for $80,000 for the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in Cedar Rapids. Or $200,000 for a Portuguese and Lusophone Studies program in Rhode Island. Or $300,000 for an academic coaching program for high school football players in New Jersey. More than 1,800 pork projects were lurking in the $141.9 billion spending bill, and outraged citizens, the idea went, weren't going to take it any more.

It's not hard to be against pork--apart from politicians, nobody seems to like it. Back in April, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, 39 percent of Americans declared that "prohibiting" pork should be Congress' top priority. It's the one subject that can unite the left and the right. Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich recently wrote that the Labor-HHS bill would make readers "sick to [their] stomach[s]" and called on Congress to "ban all earmarks, period." Conservative columnist George Will wrote much the same thing in a January column, and David Brooks has advocated, among other solutions, a "one-year earmark moratorium." The idea may be catching on: Arizona Representative Jeff Flake--a relentless shrink-the-government type--has proposed subjecting all earmarks to an up-or-down vote, rather than letting members slip them into bills without debate, a rule that would end pork as we know it.

But is pork really that bad? Since the age of Jefferson, members of Congress have been earmarking money in spending bills for local projects that might not otherwise receive attention from federal agencies--and doing it to win votes back home. (James Monroe warned that pork would be "productive of evil.") And, while it's easy to see why small-government conservatives and knee-jerk deficit hawks dislike earmarks, there's a liberal case for supporting pork. It's not because pork projects are defensible on the merits, although they sometimes can be. It's not because they create jobs, although they can do that, too. Rather, it's because, without pork, activist government would wither and die.





If deficit hawks and goo-goo groups had their way, many perfectly good bills would never pass. In 1986, the Reagan administration was trying to shepherd a surprisingly progressive tax-reform bill through Congress. (Although the bill would have reduced the tax rate on the top income bracket, it also raised corporate taxes by $120 billion over five years and simplified the tax code by closing about $300 billion worth of corporate loopholes. More importantly, the bill effectively eliminated federal income taxes for those under the poverty line.) At the time, liberals cheered, while right-wingers in the Reagan administration were furious. William Niskanen, the president's acting chief economic adviser, reportedly said of the bill, "Walter Mondale would have been proud."