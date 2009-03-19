Populism Isn't the Weasel

In fact, it's an entirely appropriate reaction to elite decisions that have run our economy into the ground.

We are at the beginning of a great popular rebellion against those who showed no self-restraint when it came to lining their own pockets. Their entitlement mentality arose from an inflated sense of their own value, of how much smarter they were than everyone else.

The sound you are hearing in response to the AIG payoffs--excuse me, bonuses--is the rancorous noise of their arrogance crashing to earth.

Yet there is much hand-wringing that this populist fury is terribly perilous, that the high flyers who could not control their avaricious urges have skills essential to repairing the very damage they caused in the first place.



This view is wrong on almost every level, especially about populism.

