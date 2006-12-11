I live in the best apartment in Washington. True, it won't befeatured in the Style section any time soon, what with the kitchen arranged in a fashion some might call "fire hazard" and the wall's little nooks left by crumbled grout that I can hold my hand over to feel the wind on gusty days. But the rooms are big, the location is sweet, and the rent is $375 per month. The latter is especially important, since I am a journalist, and, for the benefactorless among us, it can take some creativity not to end up homeless. In that sense, I am lucky. But the best feature of my apartment is actually my awesome roommate,who did not make me pass a political litmus test to live here.

We won't discriminate on the basis of politics, but if Palestine is a dirty word for you, you may have a challenging time here.--Ad onCraigslist.org for a roommate in Northwest Washington.

There have been many stories about the polarization of Congress and how it has led to toxic animosity among our elected officials. But what about the grunts? One of the things I've learned since moving to Washington is that even young people can't live together here without weighing the ideological implications. The proof is onCraigslist: A lot of people note their political preference in roommate-wanted ads, sometimes before smoking preference, sometimes after. An ad headlined "are you ready for some football?" included this note at the bottom: "Liberals and flakes need not apply." The advertiser, a government contractor named Doug, is quite candid about the dangers of sharing his pad with liberals. "[T]he mindset of a typical liberal is to blame others for their problems," Doug explains, "and we don't want to live with somebody that will unfairly blame us for their problems." Maybe an ex-housemate framed him after swiping the cheese puffs? I ask Doug if he has any horror stories from living with bleeding hearts. "Most of my roommates have had my conservatism rub off on them because I talk it and act it and live it," he says. "I had one dropout, but there wasn't any animosity. He said he voted for Kerry, and I just shook my head. He just didn't understand everything correctly."

It fits the stereotype that a conservative would not be able to bear living with someone who's not into Fox News. That's why it is so refreshing to read through the ads posted by liberals in which tolerance is a recurring theme. One very tolerant woman named Julie explained in her ad that she and her housemates are "pretty laidback, but to live with us you do need to be non-racist and non-homophobic." Maybe she's had a bad experience with someone who was otherwise? No. She tells me she has never lived with anyone who didn't share her views. Julie puts her political orientation in her ad because she's "part of an interracial couple and my housemate is gay, so we like to put this up front so that no NRA white-supremacist homophobes [will] think they might want to live here." (Otherwise, presumably, she'd have to beat back the hordes of gun-lovers desperate to live with her in this handgun-free city.)