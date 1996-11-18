Washington Diarist: Angels In The Infield

Now all of a sudden we're plain old soccer moms. It's an anticredential, the kind of thing that gives our generation hives. "I hate to be a whole breed of something," one candidate for the category complained to The New York Times, "but I admit I have a talented soccer player, so as long as it is Dr. Soccer Mom, because I have a Ph.D., I accept." I'm inclined to think, which the Times clearly didn't, that this mom was making a little fun of herself. In fact, the undesigner label could be liberating for all of us. No, we're not going to make or break this presidential election. Nor, let's face it, are we really going to make or break that other election a decade or so down the road, either--you know, the race for an open freshperson seat and a four-year term. Having a soccer mom who's big on well-roundedness can't be the edge it once was when it comes to filling out those college applications. Now everybody's got one.

I'm surprised pollsters didn't discover the "baseball dad." The New York Times did this summer, and made quite a fuss over him--Michael Sandel, a TNR contributor as it happens. He "schedules his paid job, as a Harvard professor and political philosopher" around the time-consuming avocation of coaching a little league team of fourth graders, the article marveled. But I suspect that Sandel, who never rewards "individual heroics, a home run, say, or a double play" (instead the whole team gets Snickers bars for cooperative efforts), would be the first to point out that there's nothing very individual or heroic about what he's doing. Busy fathers everywhere are ripping off their ties and sprinting for the suburban diamond at inconveniently early hours like four in the afternoon. (They do this for soccer, too; in fact, they're more likely than moms to coach.) Why didn't the election mythographers have a field day with them?

The Sporty White Male replaces the Angry White Male: it's a myth as good as any other, since men rather than women have arguably been the more volatile constituency, as Weisberg pointed out. Flightly females always make good campaign copy, but in fact Clinton's 1992 victory and the Republican triumphs of 1994 reflected a swing in the male electorate as much as anything. So who are the baseball dads, exactly? I have no statistics at my disposal, but "experts on gender politics," as the Times calls them, don't seem to let numbers get in their way, so I won't either. These men, to judge by the Sandel portrait and my own experience, cut a considerably mellower profile than the harried soccer moms of pollster legend. They're not pacing the sidelines and being pushy (or working hard at not being pushy). They're pitching, and distributing Snickers bars. T-shirts that proclaim "I don't have a life. My kids play baseball" aren't their style at all. They actually enjoy sneaking out of work early--and they can get away with it without risking their careers. If moms were comparably secure at work, and got to be on the mound and hand out prizes, instead of just carting the Gatorade, they'd probably lighten up, too.