Washington Diarist: Angels In The Infield

"I've got to go--it's time for my son's soccer practice," I apologized to an editor of mine in the middle of a phone conversation a while ago. "You must be a great mom," she sighed. (She's a great editor.) "Oh no, completely standard," I told her, sounding modest but feeling flattered and virtuously beleaguered. (The team meets in a park, inconveniently far away, where the toniest dogs of Georgetown also go for their evening romps, so the stench is as high as the pedigrees on display. Practice is not picturesque.) Just how completely standard, I was then only half-aware: this happened on a day, now hard to remember, before the "soccer mom" had become the cliche of the fast-waning 1996 campaign. Jacob Weisberg, writing in Slate, was among the first to demolish the notion that the soccer mom represents anything so coherent as a new swing constituency, crucial to a winning presidential strategy. But what about her status as a new social category with the power to alter maternal psychology? What happens when, unloading your little athlete and the team snack, you suddenly catch sight of yourself in the sideview mirror of your Taurus (or Dodge Caravan, or Volvo, or Jeep) and have to think, soccer mom?

What happens is that it becomes difficult to feel so praiseworthy or so virtuously beleaguered anymore. Baby-boomer parents, certainly busy ones in the affluent suburbs, have so far counted on feeling both, often. On Saturdays in fall and spring all boys and girls over the age of 5 in leafy Northwest D.C. put on a team T-shirt, shin guards and cleats--soccer best, the secular descendant of Sunday best. An air of sanctimony has a way of hanging over the day's proceedings. Some mothers are rapt, and loud with praise and blame from the sidelines. Others of us who have vowed not to berate the players or the referees (our team does its best to adhere to the it's-a-learning-experience philosophy) can't count on basking in the glow of our children's triumphs all that often, so instead we bask in our own: out there on the big green, the village is vigorously raising its children. We are the very models of modern, major child-rearers. You can almost hear us humming.

Now all of a sudden we're plain old soccer moms. It's an anticredential, the kind of thing that gives our generation hives. "I hate to be a whole breed of something," one candidate for the category complained to The New York Times, "but I admit I have a talented soccer player, so as long as it is Dr. Soccer Mom, because I have a Ph.D., I accept." I'm inclined to think, which the Times clearly didn't, that this mom was making a little fun of herself. In fact, the undesigner label could be liberating for all of us. No, we're not going to make or break this presidential election. Nor, let's face it, are we really going to make or break that other election a decade or so down the road, either--you know, the race for an open freshperson seat and a four-year term. Having a soccer mom who's big on well-roundedness can't be the edge it once was when it comes to filling out those college applications. Now everybody's got one.