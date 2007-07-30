"American Inventor": The Most Patriotic Reality Show Ever

Whoever came up with the Itty Bitty Booklight is a genius. If you've ever tried to read with a cold metal flashlight crammed under your chin or lost oxygen trying to read under a blanket fort, then you might also have a deep appreciation for the "IBBL." It gives you beautiful hands-free light that allows, say, a twelve-year-old to read all hours of the night with nary a glimmer of wattage sneaking under the door frame--and thus allows said twelve-year-old to read without being yelled at to go to sleep now young lady. And if you thought, as I did, that the IBBL couldn't be beat, I've recently seen SkyMall ads for an even more inconspicuous behind-the-ear book light, which must be revolutionizing the tiny-book-light industry with its shrewd cordless design and promise of no awkward clamping. I must have one.

But, as smart and appealing as I find these products, they would never be up to snuff for "American Inventor," ABC's televised quest for the next great must-have gizmo, whose second season concluded last night. The competition on the show is tough, as hobbyists, nerds, MBAs, teachers, single mothers, carpenters, and dudes with too many tools in the garage come out of America's woodwork to show us what we need--proving that, in fact, invention is the mother of necessity.

Of course, there are plenty of crazies. The guy who spent years and thousands of dollars developing a goofy doodad that you put on your tongue and then use to caress your teeth--because using your hands to hold a toothbrush is so last year--is not who I'd call the brightest bulb in the idea lab. Then there was the guy who took a game of Scrabble, changed the letters to numbers, and scoffed at fancy terms of art like "copyright infringement" and "billion dollar lawsuit." And it's a mystery to me why judge George Foreman--famed "inventor" of the eponymous grill--was enchanted with the parking-lot automobile locator that looked suspiciously like a very large jack-in-the-box glued to the top of a car.

While it's fun to laugh at the ridiculousness of some of the inventions, however, the truth is that being ridiculous--or even unoriginal--isn't an automatic disqualifier. As the show proves, with $50,000 and the right industrial design firm, almost any shoe-string-and-glue contraption can be transformed into a gadget that could proudly be displayed at Sharper Image, Brookstone, or even SkyMall. Got an idea but no way to execute it--like a toaster that makes coffee? Industrial design firms can make it so. After all, half the battle is the product's packaging. Just ask Sara Blakely, the creator of Spanx, a line of female body-slimming products, who is another judge on the show. She "invented" really tight tights. Which I'm pretty sure already existed--just not wrapped in fuchsia and stamped with a saucy brand name.