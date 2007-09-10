Bush's Sad, Ignorant Iraq Speech

As I listened to President Bush's speech, I was hoping to see some sign that the president had a clear objective in Iraq and had a clear understanding of the reality we are confronting there. Unfortunately, I am still looking.

For the president, Al Qaeda and Iran remain the principal threats. That's why our objective, in the president's words, is "to turn back the enemy who threatens" Iraq's future and ours. Who is the enemy in Iraq? Is the enemy only Al Qaeda? If that were the case, the readiness of the Sunni tribes to join with us in Anbar and Diyala provinces in fighting Al Qaeda would augur well for the achievement of our objective. But, of course, the Sunni readiness to join with us in fighting Al Qaeda is not matched by a Sunni readiness to reconcile with the Shia government or to trust the Shia-dominated military and national police forces. Fighting Al Qaeda is important but it won't heal the sectarian divide in Iraq.

And that sectarian divide also militates against the president's argument that success in Iraq will mean that Iraq will join with us in countering Iran's dangerous ambitions in the region. Just as the Sunnis show little or no sign of being ready to reconcile with the Shia, the Shia not only show little or no sign of being ready to reconcile with the Sunnis, but there is also no likely Shia leader who commands any serious following who will be hostile to Iran. Who in Iraq is going to join us in countering the Iranians? Only the Sunnis and maybe the Kurds, but it is the Shia majority that would dominate any central government, such as it is.

So let's at least be honest about what it takes to have any conceivable success in Iraq: without a new political arrangement among Iraqis, there is no prospect of any success. The logic of the surge, at least as the president presented it in January, was to use our increased forces to create a secure environment so Iraqi leaders could feel safe enough to forge political compromises on their future. But that hasn't happened; instead, the purpose of the surge has been redefined. The surge is now designed to create local empowerment and, in the words of the president, "as local politics change, national politics will change."