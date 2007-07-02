Strikingly, most of the growth will occur not in the much-hyped "mega-cities" like Shanghai or Lagos, but in small- and medium-sized cities like Gaborone, which are even less well-equipped to deal with the boom. (In fact, many mega-cities, like Sao Paolo and Calcutta, are actually shrinking, as people leave for less-crowded areas.) Moreover, many cities in the developing world aren't sprawling neatly into suburbs, as in the United States and Europe. The process is often much messier, as urbanization crops up further into the countryside--in the corridors between cities in China, for instance--making these new boom towns more difficult to regulate and serve (to say nothing of the ecological impact).

The UNFPA report puts a relatively optimistic gloss on the potential consequences of this shift, all things considered. Yes, urban poverty and squalor will expand, but even slum-dwellers are happier and better off than rural subsistence farmers. Yes, crime and violence will increase in the cities, but women will have better educational opportunities. Yes, AIDS can thrive more easily in urban settings, but so can treatment and prevention programs. The clear message of the report is that outcomes all depend on proper governance--that nothing is insurmountable with the right policies. The main hurdle, UNFPA insists over and over, is simply that too many governments are in denial, trying to control urbanization by evicting people or denying them services--strategies that always fail.

Is that right? It's true that denial and cruelty are rampant: In Nairobi, the 200 or so "informal settlements," where 60 percent of the population lives, are utterly ignored by city officials. In places like Karachi, slum-dwellers are left to the mercy of local political machines, which demand exorbitant rents and threaten to evict those who don't pay. But finding the right policies isn't just a question of will and good intentions. Take Gaborone. It's one of the least corrupt cities in Africa, and has made ample effort to plan sensibly for the burgeoning new settlements--renting out fully serviced plots of land and regulating sales to prevent speculation. But while that has worked for low- and middle-income families, the very poor are still streaming into makeshift slums, lacking clean water and sanitation.

Perhaps the clearest point in the UNFPA report is also one of the most obvious--family planning matters a great deal. Most of the new urbanization isn't going to come from people moving off the farms, but from increases in the natural birthrate. Roughly one-fifth of all married women in the developing world lack access to family-planning services or modern contraception, and care is often spotty for others. Simply meeting these needs--and, yes, that would include safe abortion providers--would prevent tens of millions of unintended pregnancies each year. There's not a whole lot in the UNFPA report that translates easily into recommendations for policymakers here in the United States, but in this context, the Bush administration's well-known hostility toward family-planning efforts overseas becomes particularly glaring.

In the end, perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the UNFPA report is what it leaves out. In 2003, the U.N. Human Settlements Program (U.N.-Habitat) released The Challenge of Slums, a survey of urban poverty across the globe. Unlike most U.N. reports, which tend to take the cautious route and blame the profusion of urban slums on bad governance in poor countries, U.N.-Habitat pointed a finger at the structural adjustment policies imposed on the developing world by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in the 1980s and 1990s--the elimination of subsidies for rural farmers, the slashing of the state employment sector, and the cutback of services in the name of fiscal austerity. Curiously, the UNFPA is silent on this point, noting instead, with its customary optimism, that the "worldwide trend towards political ... decentralization" will actually give cities the "flexibility" they need to tackle their overcrowding slums. (No further explanation is given.)