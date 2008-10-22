They took Katie to the tool shed today,

cleaned her of her fingers. The machete

and the flint fire, hands cut and burned

closed. Orange. Purple. The sky

or us healing. Dying.

Heartbeat heartbeat heartbeat. The hay

they use to stitch-up. Keep

our insides inside. She can't

play rugby today, makes a doll

from a can of condensed milk.

Gives it a voice. Something

to follow. A leopard yawning,