It’s official: American
pop-culture is not going to hell in a hand basket. So declares no
less of an expert on societal damnation than former Senator Rick Santorum. “I
can sympathize with parents who are increasingly tempted to gather their
children and retreat to the catacombs,” Santorum writes this month in his Philadelphia Inquirer column. “But don’t
head down there yet.” Not long ago, the right-wing culture warrior proudly
occupied that very subterranean real estate, offering broadsides against
Hollywood and home-schooling his own kids, lest they be exposed to contemporary
society’s toxins. What changed? Apparently, Santorum’s been won over by a spate
of movies in which women forgo abortions. “The recognition of the life in the
womb is going mainstream,” he declares.
Santorum is not alone. The
politics of films like Juno, Waitress, and Knocked Up have become new turnbuckles in the wrestling ring of the
culture wars. Befitting the binary nature of the abortion debate, they also
serve as something of a civic Rorschach test: For every conservative
celebrating Juno as what Pro Life Pulse blogger Jill Stanek calls “the
movie pro-aborts will hate,” there’s a pro-choicer declaring that the real
power of the movie lies in their autonomous lead characters’ ability to make
their own decisions. “The flick is pro-choice in the most literal sense of the
term,” The American Prospect’s Ezra
Klein wrote
of Knocked Up. “She has a choice; nothing is forced on her.” But
critics on both sides of the debate imply something new and dramatic is afoot,
even if no one quite agrees on what it means.
In Santorum’s telling, it’s generational. The films, he says, are “chronicles from the children of our divorce- and abortion-oriented culture. There is lived experience, emotional understanding, hard-earned authenticity at the heart of these scripts. And pain.”
Of course, it’s no easier to draw political conclusions about this longer history than it is to project politics onto 2007’s spate of pregnancy flicks. Particularly in the case of TV shows, it may well have been that the producers cower in fear of a backlash against any non-traumatic depiction of abortion. It’s far more likely, though, that producers engage in a simpler calculation: Drama. Most surprise television babies show up as a kind of childbearing analogue to the Cousin Oliver Syndrome—the shows have gotten boring now that the other kids are looking at college; it’s time for some new drama.
Michael Currie Schaffer is working on a book about the pet industry.
By Michael Currie Schaffer