Unless Rick Santorum was paying closer attention to pop-culture than I was during the years when he was Capitol Hill’s fiercest crusader against moral depravity, there’s something wrong with this picture. Juno’s choices, or non-choices, are nothing new on either the big screen or the little one. Just as Hollywood tends to give its characters unusually large New York apartments or unusually clean suburban kitchens, it manages to give them unusually fertile wombs. Whatever the case may be in the culture at large, abortion has long been a rarity in celluloid life, where all kinds of improbable moms bear all kinds of inconvenient children in order to produce all kinds of plot lines.

Take an example from the mid-1990s, when Clinton was in the White House, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was named to the Supreme Court, and a certain senator was busily inveighing against Hollywood . That would also be the time when one Andrea Zuckerman, known to millions of Wednesday-night television viewers as the strident, liberal, nerdy high-school newspaper editor from Beverley Hills, 90210 got herself knocked up—and, despite the culture of death then ruling the airwaves, decided not to, as Joanna Kerns’ character in Knocked Up says, “get it taken care of.”

In fact, the improbable and inconvenient pregnancy is a staple of popular culture in the post-Roe v. Wade era. Kerns, who as Katherine Heigl’s mother in Knocked Up played a cheerleader for appropriately-timed childbearing, oughta know: She first became famous playing family matriarch Maggie Seaver in Growing Pains. Her character, who had gone back to work as a reporter once her kids were adolescents, suddenly got pregnant late in the series. Ditto Family Ties’ Elyse Keaton, Roseanne’s Roseanne, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Vivian Banks. In fact, film and TV feature a lot more unlikely pregnancies—would a typical mainstream single Manhattan career gal like Friends’ Rachel Green really have carried that baby to term?—than terminated ones. There’s a reason that the abortions in Maude or Fast Times at Ridgemont High stand out: They were so unusual.



Of course, it’s no easier to draw political conclusions about this longer history than it is to project politics onto 2007’s spate of pregnancy flicks. Particularly in the case of TV shows, it may well have been that the producers cower in fear of a backlash against any non-traumatic depiction of abortion. It’s far more likely, though, that producers engage in a simpler calculation: Drama. Most surprise television babies show up as a kind of childbearing analogue to the Cousin Oliver Syndrome—the shows have gotten boring now that the other kids are looking at college; it’s time for some new drama.