Or to use another example: Most Americans now condemn the excesses and abuses of 1950s McCarthyism, and yet they show no signs of disapproving of something far more serious that is happening right now--Guantanamoism. It will, I’m afraid, be their grandchildren who’ll feel ashamed and shocked that hundreds of prisoners were held for years under torture and without charge or trial in a kind of ghost prison.

Bush Jr., the leader responsible for this, was democratically elected (well, he was the second time), but the existence of a place like Guantanamo in large part de-democratizes him.

If what we call “the people” so often get it wrong with something as vital as electing a leader, why should they do any better in another field? And yet “popular” votes are proliferating, largely because the Internet and text-messaging make it easier and easier to carry out these sham polls. We are constantly reading or hearing that some newspaper or organization or radio or television channel has got up a poll to determine, say, the most important figure in the history of Spain or the United Kingdom or wherever.

And then there are the polls held to decide the best songs, films or novels of all time: Since most of the people who take part in this silliness are the young, the results depend greatly on what is recent or even current.

The height of this half-witted concern with what “most people” think was reached a few months ago. A multimillionaire--his millions being his only credentials--launched a ridiculous “popular” vote to choose the “new Seven Wonders of the World .” At first, this seemed fairly innocuous, but it ceased to be so when even the more serious newspapers devoted whole pages to the initiative, as if such a vote could have any authority or value whatsoever.

How do “the people,” with no particular artistic training, know what is wonderful and what is not? And have they all been everywhere in order to compare the different Wonders? The poll triggered other embarrassing initiatives. In Spain, there was a campaign to get “the people” to vote for the Alhambra--the palace and fortress in southern Spain--regardless of whether they had ever visited it or not.

Politicians and all kinds of celebrities, including writers--who were previously assumed to possess at least a quarter of a brain, if not half--hurried to vote for the Alhambra on the Internet, in case they were deemed unpatriotic or something. I must confess that, after all this nonsensical fuss, I was quite pleased when Granada’s “Wonder” failed to be chosen as one of the seven stupidities of the world.

Just how stupid the whole thing was can be gauged by the inclusion of the hideous statue, Christ the Redeemer or whatever it’s called, that looms over Rio de Janeiro . Apparently, people like it.

“The people” often like hideous things or ludicrous and totally ephemeral things. “One hundred thousand Muslims in Indonesia ,” I read in the newspaper, “are calling for the creation of a pan-Islamic macro-state ruled by Sharia which would bring together all majority Muslim territories, including Spain .” I’m sure there are millions of Muslims calling for such a thing, therefore the Muslim “people” must want it. Does being many make them right? No. Regrettably, we, “the people,” are rarely right.

Javier Marias is an award-winning author and columnist based in Madrid , Spain . His work has been translated into 34 languages. His most recent book is the novel Your Face Tomorrow: Dance and Dream.

Translated from the Spanish by Margaret Jull Costa.

By Javier Marias