Toy Terror

At the same time, I worry that this relative calm isn't a product not of folks' having rationally weighed the risks so much as of their having written the problem off as part of some whole big globalization dilemma that is simply too complex and overwhelming to confront. A recent Zogby poll indicated that two-thirds of Americans say they'd entertain the notion of boycotting Chinese goods until improved safety standards were enacted. But, with an estimated 80 percent of all U.S. toys made in China--a. But, with an estimated 80 percent of all U.S. toys made in China--along with more than 80 percent of the world's Vitamin C, 70 percent of its penicillin, more than 40 percent of the U.S.'s apple juice...--what's a boycott-minded consumer supposed to do? The smart money says Mattel isn't any more slipshod in its product oversight than any other manufacturer. So unless parents and grandparents are prepared to pretty much stop buying toys, there don't appear to be many prophylactic steps available to individuals.

There are, however, concrete measures that the U.S. government and business can take. While I'm sure Chinese safety inspectors are deeply committed to their public duty, the whole concept of safety regulation is still relatively new to that country. As a member of China's food and drug agency disturbingly informed The Washington Post last month in reference to a different scandal, "As a developing country, China's food and drug safety supervision work began late and its foundations are weak...Therefore, the food and drug situation is not something we can be optimistic about." (Ah, doesn't that just make you want to rush right out and buy some Chinese catfish?) Moreover, while I'm not up on the finer points of regulation within the Chinese toy industry specifically, I do know that in other industries, like vitamin manufacturing, inspectors are employed by the local government, which often owns a chunk of the companies being inspected. This doesn't exactly lend itself to clear-eyed, unbiased oversight.

With this in mind, American manufacturers like Mattel absolutely should be pressured to take more responsibility for their suppliers' actions. Third-party inspections are one possibility. But Durbin and Company should also demand more consistent monitoring from the companies themselves. I know, I know. Assigning full-time inspectors to keep an eye on Chinese plants would cost money and quite possibly offend their Chinese business partners. But my guess is that most parents would applaud such a move, even if it meant paying 10-cents more for a Tickle Me Elmo that didn't rot our kids brains. And while it's impossible to eliminate bad actors altogether in a system ruled so completely by cost-consciousness, we're not shooting for perfection here. We just need to improve the odds that the next infant teething ring we buy isn't filled with recycled antifreeze.

The public doesn't need to panic over toxic toys, but we do need to get brassed off enough to send a message to Corporate America and their overseas suppliers--not to mention the folks up on Capitol Hill who so clearly need to start making a few more demands and cracking a few more skulls in the interest of public safety. So forget about tossing out those dangerous Barbies, Big Birds, Doras, Diegos et al with the trash. Instead, rip their little heads off, pack them up, and ship 'em to your congressional rep. Think of it as both a protest and a public service: Nothing says "We're watching you" like a boxful of decapitated dolls.