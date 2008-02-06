Of course, there is no real difference between being a consumer and being a citizen. A person who obtains a first-rate education that makes him or her a proud citizen has to "consume" an education that someone produces. Chile's governing coalition has not quite understood that link--a reason why the economy is heavily reliant on private enterprise while the basic services are stifled by government bureaucracy.

Two-thirds of the families whose children attend public schools are extremely dissatisfied with the quality of education, whereas two-thirds of the families whose children attend private schools, including many who benefit from a voucher program that helps them meet tuition, are very satisfied. Not surprisingly, the students who plagued Bachelet's first year in office were mostly those in the public system.

Another example of the disconnect between Chile's free economy and a service sector riddled with government intervention -- between what Lagos calls "consumers" and "citizens"--is transportation. The government tried to overhaul the capital's transit system, replacing a privately run bus system with a centrally planned operation that covered fewer routes, lengthening the time it took to go from one place to the other and overcrowding the subway, which used to be highly regarded. The result was a political earthquake that left the government badly wounded.

At first sight, Chileans should be content. Their economy is the envy of Latin America. Their average per capita income, which will soon reach $10,000, continues to rise. And the prospects for copper, the country's main export, are rosy: Despite a decline in demand in the United States, China's insatiable appetite for the metal means that global demand will continue to grow for quite some time.

One of the most significant developments that took place in Chile in the last decade and a half was the center-left coalition's buying into the economic reforms it inherited from Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship. That political consensus translated into stability and predictability, generating a steady flow of investment and an increase in economic production. But now that people are weary of the governing coalition, Chile faces a challenge similar to what Spain faced some years ago: the need for the right--the child of the military dictatorship--to demonstrate that it is ready to govern under the rule of law. The effect will be not only to bid farewell to the Pinochet syndrome once and for all, but, more importantly in today's modern and democratic Chile, to engage in a new wave of reforms that begins to narrow the gap between an economic environment that is first class and a service environment that for many Chileans is third rate.