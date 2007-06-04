Presented this way, the plan was awfully appealing, as an early pollin the Los Angeles Times showed: After listening to the presidentexplain the plan in his speech, Americans said they supported it bya two-to-one margin. And, when Hillary toured Capitol Hill topromote the program, even some Republicans gushed over herhandiwork--not to mention her obvious mastery of the subject. "I,for one, personally admire you," Senator Orrin Hatch told her.

But not everybody was so impressed. In late 1993, the HealthInsurance Association of America--a trade group representing smallinsurers--introduced TV viewers to Harry and Louise. The fictionalmiddle-class couple spent a great deal of time sitting at theirkitchen table, flipping through a printed copy of the Clintonhealth plan and furrowing their brows as they stumbled across whatthey considered troubling details. One of Harry and Louise'scomplaints was that the Clinton plan would make almost everybodypurchase insurance through giant purchasing cooperatives called"alliances." But the alliances were what allowed managedcompetition to work--they let individuals, small businesses, andthe uninsured band together and get the kind of group pricing anddiscounts that large employers always had.

The following February, life imitated art when Elizabeth McCaughey,a very real scholar at the conservative Manhattan Institute,decided to tell the world about the myriad flaws of the Clintonplan by writing a screed for a political magazine. (As it happens,it's the one you are holding in your hands.) McCaughey, for herpart, was shocked to discover that the Clinton plan called forcovering only services deemed "necessary" and "appropriate." But, asThe Atlantic's James Fallows would later note in a devastatingrejoinder, every insurance program in the world had such a clause.The Clinton plan, at least, left decisions over what those termsmeant in the hands of a democratically accountable National HealthBoard, as opposed to secret discussions held within the offices ofinsurance companies.

Harry, Louise, and McCaughey also worried a lot about big, badmanaged care, fretting that the Clinton plan would force everybodyinto cheap health maintenance organizations (HMOs), whichrestricted choice of doctors and access to treatments. "Havingchoices we don't like is no choice at all," Louise explained in onespot. The germ of truth here was that the Clinton plan really didhave incentives for people to choose HMOs, since those would likelybe the cheapest options in most cases. But study after study hadshown that the best HMOs provided superb medical care--better, infact, than more traditional fee- for-service insurance. (They weremore integrated and generally did a better job of emphasizingpreventative care.) Besides, the Clinton plan wouldn't actuallyforce people into managed care. Indeed, at a time when manycompanies were doing precisely that--by choosing HMOs for theirworkers without giving them alternatives--the Clinton plan proposedto guarantee every American access to at least one old-fashionedplan that didn't limit choice of doctor. These more traditionalplans would be more expensive, to be sure, but the option wouldalways be there for people willing to pay that extra premium.

Still, not every objection was as unfounded as McCaughey's--or astransparently self-serving as Harry and Louise's, who were createdby an industry (small insurers) whose standard business practices(avoiding sick people) the Clinton plan sought to make illegal. Adifferent set of concerns came from more thoughtful experts likeEllwood and Enthoven, the fathers of managed competition. Ofparticular concern to them was a limit on how much insurers couldraise premiums from year to year. Government was in no position toset such limits, the argument went, because it couldn't determine aswell as the market what the proper level of medical spendingwas--or how to allocate it. If, for example, the cap was too low,doctors and hospitals wouldn't get the money they needed--and wouldbegin cutting back on services.

From a policy standpoint, these caps were indeed the plan's mostcontroversial element--and the ones about which questions could mostlegitimately be raised. But, looking back, even these concerns wereprobably overblown. The task force had included this cap partly tosatisfy the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which, in itsofficial estimates of the program's cost, wouldn't assume thathaving a bunch of insurance plans was likely to save money, as theClintons insisted it would. Since CBO's projections would guide thedebate, and since political moderates were likely to abandon theplan if it threatened to raise deficit spending or spark new taxes,the task force threw in the cap. But it was entirely possiblepremiums would not have exceeded the caps, at least not for awhile: In fact, over the next few years, premium increases stayedunder the limits set by the caps. And that was without a lot of theadministrative savings that Hillarycare would have generated. Don'tforget, too, that Congress always had the power to ease the caps ifthey really threatened to disrupt medical services--although thehope was always that limiting spending would ultimately push thehealth care system to be even more efficient.

As we all now know, those objections ended up carrying the day. Thefear of rationing played directly into public fears of governmentincompetence--a fear the press did little to dispel. Harry andLouise and McCaughey may have been talking nonsense, but theyspooked a lot of Americans. And, even though many interest groupsstood to benefit from the Clinton plan--chief among them, largeemployers already paying for generous worker benefits--few lifted afinger to help. The plan died, and, just like that, Hillary wentfrom savior to scapegoat.

But look at everything that has happened since that time. By the endof the '90s, virtually every American was enrolled in an HMO orsome other type of managed-care plan--in other words, precisely thescenario that Harry and Louise, along with McCaughey, had warnedwould happen if the Clintons got their way. But managed care hadevolved in a rather different direction than it might have underHillarycare. The Clinton plan had proposed to regulate HMOs closely.Not only would the standard benefit package limit the ability ofinsurers to skimp on necessary care for people who needed it, butthe Clinton plan also would have required all insurance plans tocollect and publish data about how well their beneficiaries weredoing (like, for example, whether they all got recommended tests,how satisfied they were with the service, and so on). This wouldhave bolstered the best managed care organizations, the nonprofitgroup practices (like Group Health of Puget Sound in Seattle orHarvard Community Health in Boston, both of which had excellentreputations in the '90s) that really did promote high-qualitymedicine. There was even a patients' bill of rights, to make surethat people who thought their insurers had denied treatmentsimproperly could appeal such decisions in a binding legal process.

It was these sorts of provisions, which took pages to describe, thatmade the Clinton plan such an object of derision. And yet, in theabsence of such rules, the "good" HMOs never stood a chance.For-profit insurers gobbled up the market, and, in response todemands by employers to deliver cheaper insurance, they paid verylittle attention to quality of care. Horror stories about impropertreatment denials and interference in the clinical processproliferated. Studies showed that insurers were routinely usingmedical treatment guidelines that many doctors consideredsubstandard. By the late '90s, the public was clamoring for apatients' bill of rights--which, had it passed, would have lookedmuch like the one Hillary had thought to include in the firstplace.

The HMO reform debate eventually subsided in the face of some morepressing concerns, such as the lack of prescription coverage forMedicare recipients-- who were, as of a few years ago, desperatelystruggling to pay for their drugs. But the Clinton plan hadanticipated that issue, too: As part of its effort to modernize theentire health care system, it would have added a prescription- drugbenefit to Medicare. And it would have had the government administerthat benefit directly, as it does for the rest of Medicare. (Bycontrast, the existing drug benefit--which the Bush administrationand the Republicans created in 2003--uses private insurers asintermediaries. That costs more money, since private insurersrequire extra subsidies to stay with the program, and it doesn'tapply as much bargaining leverage to the pharmaceutical companies.)

Lately, every day seems to bring word about some new employerstruggling with the costs of their employees' health insurance; ifit's not the automakers, it's the airlines or thetelecommunications industry. It's hurting American competitiveness;in one celebrated case a few years ago, Toyota cited high,unpredictable health care costs here as a reason to locate a newplant in Canada instead. And it's poisoning labor-managementrelations. In 2004, California grocery workers walked out for fourmonths because their employers-- fearful that Wal-Mart, with itsfamously meager benefits, was coming into the area--werethreatening to offer lower health benefits. Now both the union andthe grocers say they support a universal health care system that,even if it requires some employer contribution, would at leastcreate a level playing field and began to restrain rising costs,which have started climbing again almost as quickly as they werebefore. In other words, they support doing exactly what the Clintonhealth care plan would have done.

And, of course, today some 45 million Americans have no healthinsurance--or nearly 16 percent of the population, which is aboutone point higher than the figure was when Hillary and her taskforce got to work. You can say a lot of things about the plan thatprocess produced: that it was complicated to explain, that it wasbotched politically, and that, above all, it was hardly perfect.(Some of us still think a true single-payer system would workbetter.) But, if Hillarycare accomplished absolutely nothing else,it would have made certain every American had access to affordablehealth care--sparing millions of people physical harm, financialcalamity, and countless indignities. For a plan that was supposedlysuch a debacle, that would have been an awfully mightyaccomplishment.

You won't hear anybody in U.S. politics admit as much right now. InWashington, at least, praising Hillarycare will get you laughed offthe talk shows. But the rising anxiety about affordable medicalcare, combined with the worries about health care's effect on theeconomy, have launched yet another serious debate about health carereform-- the first since the early '90s. And, if you look closelyat the proposals experts and officials are tossing around, you maystart to recognize some familiar elements. With the exception oftrue single-payer plans, virtually every idea for universalcoverage now on the political agenda envisions creating a system inwhich, like Hillarycare, people will shop around for private healthplans. They also envision, as did Hillarycare, a government role inmaking sure affordable, high-quality plans are madeavailable--typically, by creating (again, like Hillarycare) somesort of purchasing cooperative through which some, if not all, ofthe population would buy their coverage. That's true of the planformer Senator John Edwards proposed as part of his presidentialcampaign a few months ago. It's true of the plan Senator Ron Wydenintroduced to Congress back in December. It's even true of the planformer Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney signed into law beforeleaving office last year--even though Romney has made mockingHillarycare a staple of his campaign rhetoric as he seeks theRepublican presidential nomination.

Still, while just about every reformer has borrowed elements of theold Clinton health plan, none of the leading presidentialcontenders has yet proposed something as comprehensive andfar-reaching--aware, no doubt, that trying to do so much so quicklymay be more than the political system will tolerate. For the mostpart, the serious reformers concentrate on getting coverage toeverybody--leaving more wholesale reorganizations of the healthcare system, the kind that might yield serious cost savings, untillater.

What remains to be seen, though, is whether Hillary herself can takeeven that more modest step. No candidate in the presidential raceknows more about health care than she does. No candidate has astronger, more proven record of fighting to expand coverage. And,yet, no candidate has to act with the caution that she does.Achieving universal health care will probably require theleadership of somebody who can push public opinion--and it's notclear that she can do so, at least, not as long as Hillarycare'sreputation remains what it is. It's a shame, really, because ifthere were any justice, she'd have the best one-liner on healthcare of any candidate out there: "I was right the first time."