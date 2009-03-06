The Movie Review: 'Watchmen'

No one much bothers over the death of The Comedian, except for Rorschach (Jackie Earle Haley), a fellow vigilante and borderline sociopath who worries it may be the work of a “mask-killer” and sets himself the twin tasks of solving the crime and warning other former heroes of the threat: nice guy Nite Owl (Patrick Wilson), vinyl vixen Silk Spectre (Malin Akerman), corporate titan Ozymandias (Matthew Goode), and the omnipotent Dr. Manhattan (Billy Crudup), a former physicist whom a nuclear accident rendered blue, bald, and (frequently) butt-naked.

These varied vigilantes bicker, bully, rehash the (mostly woeful) past, and, by fits, re-inspire one another to action. Snyder is loyal to his text to a fault, and such alterations as he dares--the tighter, more telegraphic opening, the replacement of a climax involving a giant, interdimensional psychic squid with something rather less goofy--are frequently improvements. But there are problems both with the tale, which was an awful lot more subversive 20 years ago than it is today, and the telling, which in contrast to Moore’s radical experimentation is disappointingly staid and straightforward, imprisoned by its own legend.

In the 1980s, Watchmen was the definition of envelope-pushing, a bleak, violent subversion of a relatively innocent genre. But over the subsequent two decades the pop-cultural envelope has been stretched outward more or less continuously, by Tarantino and “24,” by the dark inquiries of David Lynch and Neil LaBute and Todd Solondz, by the torture porn of Saws and Hostels, and on and on. The superhero genre in particular has been tweaked and twisted and turned inside-out in recent years: It’s not merely The Dark Knight that has stolen some of Watchmen’s thunder, but to lesser degrees Hancock and The Incredibles and even Ang Lee’s Hulk. At this point, we half-expect anyone in tights and cape to turn out to be a dangerous lunatic.

Shorn of much of its novelty, Moore’s story often comes across as silly--an imminent-nuclear-war-with-the-Soviets storyline that was fairly ridiculous at the time now seems positively risible--or, worse, an exercise in adolescent unpleasantness. Moore’s original was bloody to begin with, but Snyder amps the violence up still further, as if worried the material has lost the ability to shock. In the comic, Rorschach offers a handcuffed man in a burning building a saw and tells him to carve off a limb if he wants to escape. But given that Saw has over-exposed this particular cruelty (which Moore himself had stolen from the original Mad Max), Snyder instead treats us to the sight of a man’s skull being split with a cleaver, not once, but again and again and again. Even a throwaway scene in which Nite Owl and Silk Spectre fight off a mob of muggers is now augmented with snapped bones emerging from torn flesh. (Visionary, indeed.) Worst of all, these abuses are generally shot in caressing slo-mo with a lover’s ardor. In Moore’s comic the blood was plentiful but not beautiful; Snyder’s film--like James McTeigue’s adaptation of Moore’s V for Vendetta--strives grotesquely to make it both.

The absurdities and uglinesses of Moore’s original work are also more evident because Snyder’s film is incapable of the narrative gymnastics of the comic. Though he retains Moore’s fractured chronology and frequent flashbacks--to The Comedian’s attempted rape of Silk Spectre’s superheroic mother, to the accident in which (apologies to “Arrested Development”) Dr. Manhattan blue himself--he does not undertake the more literary ventures that gave the original such unexpected texture: the “Tale of the Black Freighter” mirror narrative, the “found” book excerpts, etc. As a result, Watchmen, which ought to highlight the strengths of its source material, too often reveals the weaknesses instead.