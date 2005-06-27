College Try

The race for College Republican chairman was heated but empty.

"That's him over there." It's just after noon on the day before delegates to the College Republican National Committee (CRNC) are scheduled to elect a new chairman, and campaign workers for Michael Davidson have finally spotted his opponent, the current CRNC treasurer Paul Gourley. The College Republicans have taken over a floor of the Crystal Gateway Marriot in Arlington, Virginia, clogging hallways and conference rooms with professional-quality campaign paraphernalia and well-coiffed twentysomethings in business attire. But they've mostly avoided the pricey Sky View restaurant, and the sudden sight of Gourley lunching beneath the vast skylights of the dining area provokes a collective harrumph among members of the Davidson camp. "He's so status quo," says Cameron Ryffel, the state chairman of the Idaho College Republicans. "Can you see who he's talking to?"

The race for the CRNC chairmanship happens every two years at the College Republicans' elaborate three-day meetings. Last time around, in 2003, Eric Hoplin got the nod after running uncontested. His tenure, however, has been blighted by a fundraising scandal involving the organization's direct-mail solicitations, which brought in millions of dollars in contributions during the last election cycle. When accusations of financial misconduct emerged at the end of last year, many local CRNC chapters began complaining of corruption at the top. (Hoplin tried to enforce unity by darkly warning state leaders in an email that they "need[ed] the story to go away.") That discontent set in motion the unusually contentious contest between Davidson, who is chairman of the California College Republicans, and Gourley.

In January, Davidson began positioning himself as a much needed change of pace for the CRNC, while Gourley staked his appeal on his experience and internal know-how. The candidates spent the last several months traveling to different states in order to shore up support among local leaders, with Davidson trying to implicate Gourley in the direct-mail fiasco and Gourley attempting to portray Davidson as a smooth-talking upstart. (Some College Republicans even took to calling the match-up "slick versus hick.") But as members of both camps admit, there are not really any ideological differences between Davidson and Gourley. Campaigning at the meeting was largely an exercise in tactics and strategy, spending money and pressing flesh, making friends and giving away free stuff. In terms of intellectual content, the dialogue between the two candidates is negligible. Policy holds little sway; the ambition of most CRNC insiders, one delegate told me, is to become "the next Karl Roves." Ideas, it seems, are out of vogue among young Republicans.

The election is not the only event at the CRNC conference, but it is by far the most prominent. Most attendees skipped the chance to listen to Tony Perkins and David Horowitz spout off bromides about the future of the GOP in the main room. Outside, however, the hallways were crowded with campaign workers distributing fact sheets about the candidates and plying tired delegates with water bottles emblazoned with "GOURLEY" or "DAVIDSON." Despite the heavy canvassing, there seemed to be no swing vote to speak of. On the eve of the election, nearly every attendee was sporting a sticker for his or her candidate of choice. "Almost everybody comes here knowing who they're going to vote for," said Rose Capozzi, the chair of the Maryland delegation.