Paris Hilton's vanishing act

Larry King has been having a big summer. The last few shows alone have featured the Beatles, Colin Powell, Michael Moore, Isaiah Washington, and, of course, Paris Hilton. Through "The Larry King Show," CNN has come up with an unbeatable strategy for "news"-makers of every stripe: Offer the salacious guests a false veneer of respectability and give the already respectable ones a chance to bloviate unchallenged for an hour. Not that this is anything new: Whether it's JonBenet Ramsey's folks, Natalie Holloway's mom, a recently divorced actress, a celebrity who has some explaining to do, or--on a slow night--the always-on-hand Dr. Phil (ready to tackle the issues of the day with Larry in what can only be described as an orgy of self-importance and inanity), King has always been a few miles shy of "hard-hitting."

Which is why it is all the more perplexing that his Paris Hilton interview really got under my skin. After all, King is just doing what he always does, and I have long since given up the idea that just because something is on CNN it should be considered news. And it isn't just me. Paula Zahn, who covered the Anna Nicole Smith paternity case like it was Brown v. Board of Education, even said of Hilton, "All of this is sick. When is this kid going to grow up?" And an MSNBC clip of reporter Mika Brzezinski actually shredding her producers' Hilton script has become wildly popular on YouTube. For the last week, I have been trying to discern just why this interview seemed so especially galling. Maybe it is the strange fact of Paris Hilton's existence on our collective radar to begin with. I mean, it seems the more projects she signs on to, the weaker becomes our sense-memory of a time when the heiress was famous for nothing at all. Even Hilton herself no longer seems to understand the concept of being famous for nothing--if, in fact, she ever did.

When King asked the celebutante what the biggest misconception about her was, Hilton immediately replied that she hates it when people think that she doesn't work or that she takes her parents money instead of earning her own. (To be honest, I thought her first answer was sure to be that she hates that people think she's stupid.) To set these critics straight, Hilton detailed the many projects she has pursued--the television show, the movies, the modeling, the album, the retail brands--stating that she is a businesswoman. Fair enough. Yet what Hilton fails to see is that these projects came about as a result of her incomprehensible fame; she did not originally become famous for doing them. Unlike, say, the Olsen twins, Hilton was not a famous actor before her empire was born. The truth is, prior to the reality show "The Simple Life," which sends Hilton and spitfire, rich girl pal Nicole Richie out into the real world where normal people do things like work for a living, the vast majority of the country had no idea who she was. The fact of her fame was presented to the nation as a fait accompli, as though fame were just an ontological certainty saturating the DNA of wealthy people's children.

This doesn't seem to be such an impossible concept, yet the more Hilton works in Hollywood, the more she can evade questions of the origins of her fame, pretending her spontaneous celebrity has a deeper foundation. And she spins this evasion well, reminding King that she wrote a New York Times best-seller as though she were Joan Didion and not the author of Confessions of an Heiress (the irony that her dog Tinkerbell also wrote a New York Times best-seller does not seem to diminish this accomplishment). Speaking of which, it seems a tad silly to remind America that one earns one's own money and doesn't rely on mom and dad when one wrote a book that embraces the term "heiress." Just sayin'.