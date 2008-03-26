Out of the Tank

There's no question that the tone of the Obama coverage shifted in the week or two before the March 4 primaries. This is something you would have noticed if, say, you happened to be one of the two dozen Americans who still rely on the nightly network broadcasts for political news. As the Post's Howard Kurtz has pointed out, the networks were unusually focused on Obama's ties to Rezko, his nearly 130 "present" votes in the Illinois Senate, and his close relationship with an Illinois energy company. This is not altogether a bad thing. "You had reporters who are sober-minded coming back from these [events] besotted, enthralled," says an editor involved in Obama coverage. "To the point that you were becoming concerned about, you know--do they feel like it's necessary for this guy to get nominated?"

Still, tone is hardly the same as substance. The same news outlets who have put up with slobbering correspondents have sicced investigative teams on Obama's biography for the better part of a year. "Everyone's been looking for a way in," says this editor. "It's just been thin gruel beyond a certain point."

It would likewise be a mistake to interpret the San Antonio press avail as some sort of Battle of Stalingrad. It wasn't so much a turning point as the product of idiosyncratic circumstances. Chicago Sun-Times columnist Carol Marin was the first to complain that Obama hadn't been forthcoming about Rezko. Then Mike Flannery, a correspondent for the Chicago CBS affiliate, groused about "unexplored details" of the Rezko connection. But Marin and Flannery don't regularly travel with Obama. They happened to be in Texas because it looked like their home-state senator was on the verge of winning the nomination. Unfortunately for Obama, their trip fell on the opening day of Rezko's corruption trial in Chicago. And both of those things happened to coincide with the sudden appearance of a Canadian government memo describing the NAFTA exchange.

In truth, the press hasn't turned on Obama. There are simply two different press corps covering him, and the crankier one carried the day in San Antonio. In some respects, the split resembles the now-familiar divide in the Democratic electorate between blue-collar voters and affluent liberals. The press's version of the lunch-pail set includes some of the local Chicago scribes, tabloid and wire-service reporters, cable TV and radio correspondents, and the ever-present "embeds"--the human production studios who race from stop to stop with all manner of equipment strapped to their backs. These are the people charged with chronicling every twist and turn of the campaign. If Obama abruptly cancels an Ohio event to spend the evening in Chicago, it's the working stiffs who know why. If the campaign claims to have raised no money from lobbyists, and a lobbyist's check turns up, these are the people who pounce.

The campaign's white-collar set includes many of the reporters at elite national newspapers like The New York Times and The Washington Post, newsweeklies like Time and Newsweek, and general-interest publications like The New Yorker; columnists from all of the above; and writers from political magazines like this one. To varying degrees, these people try to break news. But they tend to assume a more analytical posture than their counterparts. They also write at length about themes that sometimes make the lunch-pail set queasy--like personality tics and psychological motivations--as well as internal campaign dynamics and policy deliberations. The elites are stringing together a "larger narrative." The working stiffs generally live, if not from day to day, then week to week.