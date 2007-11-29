The wrong-headed movement to force judicial nominees to open up more in Senate confirmation hearings.

Sen. Ted Kennedy has drawn a line in the sand. Writing in the The American Prospect on November 19, the liberal lion declared that “the Senate needs to reform the process by which it considers Supreme Court nominees.” The first two years of service by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito, he argues, degrade “the commitment to open-mindedness, modesty, and compassion that they professed during their confirmation hearings.” And the senator’s not going to take it any more: “General platitudes are no substitute for concrete statements about a nominee’s constitutional views. The Senate should require more from Supreme Court nominees”--specifically, more written information and more answers to more questions. In the future, he says, “Questions about decided cases should be at the heart of confirmation hearings…. It does not compromise the integrity or impartiality of the judiciary to require nominees to tell the Senate what they think about specific legal issues.”



Neither Kennedy’s proposal nor his passionate rhetoric on this subject are really new. Senator Charles Schumer has long argued publicly that ideology is a legitimate consideration in senatorial consideration of nominees and, more controversially, that interrogating nominees about past cases is an appropriate means of gauging their ideological and philosophical commitments. In practical terms, this is the standard that many Democrats applied--or at least tried to apply--in the Roberts and Alito cases, in which they demanded that the nominees satisfy them on substantive questions or incur their “no” votes. They grilled both nominees ten ways from Sunday about abortion, as though if they just asked the question the right way, both would promise to reaffirm Roe v. Wade. But the strategy didn’t work, the nominees being quicker on their feet than the senators and adept at speaking in appealing sounding generalities that gave away little about their true jurisprudential views. Instead of concluding that the project of forcing live testimony from nominees guarantees slippery evasions and meaningless pabulum and should therefore be abandoned, Kennedy has concluded the opposite: the Senate needs to force nominees to say more. And he has come up with a list of “procedural reforms”--new vays to make zem talk.

I have argued elsewhere that live nominee testimony gets the public little useful information while putting nominees in an impossible position--demanding that they say things as a condition of confirmation that no honorable nominee could ever declare in good conscience. The modern tradition of live testimony by nominees has an ugly history: It began in the wake of Brown v. Board of Education, when segregationist senators decided they wanted a chance to put nominees on the spot as a way of putting pressure on them not to enforce the 14th Amendment. Before that, senators heard testimony about the nominees, but they generally didn’t hear from them. And guess what? They were, roughly speaking, as educated about nominees then as they are now

But let’s leave aside the philosophical question of requiring public testimony. There’s a very practical reason for liberals--particularly now, when everyone is laying odds on a Democratic presidency in a year--to resist the siren song of ratcheting up the pressure on nominees: Nobody liberals would want to see on the Supreme Court could easily withstand the “more searching and honest” process Kennedy demands for conservatives.

Liberals often talk as though publicly probing the souls of nominees would out conservatives for the dinosaurs they really are and prevent their confirmations. I suspect the reality is quite different. Liberal nominees would be at least as vulnerable as conservatives to a process that genuinely demanded their candor and explicitness on cases--and probably far more so.