- “The Supreme Court has
prohibited the government from indefinitely detaining dangerous criminal aliens
slated for deportation but whose countries refuse to take them back. Do you
think the justices were right to force the release of hundreds of violent criminals
with no right to be here into our communities?”
- “The Supreme Court recently held
that government can take away your house and give it to a big company for
purposes of economic development. Do you believe that Americans really have no
constitutional right protecting them from such abusive sweetheart deals?”
- “Do you agree with the Supreme
Court’s ruling striking down a ban on simulated child pornography, using
computer images of children engaged in sex?”
I could go on. The point is that a nominee who defended
these rulings in sworn testimony--and there is much to be said for all three of
them--would quickly render himself more difficult to confirm than a
conservative forced to acknowledge that he disliked Roe v. Wade, favored the states in questions of federalism, opposed
affirmative action, and had a libertarian economic sensibility that sometimes
infused his view of constitutional law. Even Roe, that favorite liberal stand-by, could quickly become a thorn
in the side of pro-choice nominees. In their quieter moments many liberal
scholars recognize that the decision is a mess. Make a potential jurist say so
in public and she’ll have trouble retaining the support of the party that
nominated her. Yet unless she’s willing to overturn Roe, the concession won’t win her friends on the conservative side.
Kennedy’s right about one thing: The current system provides
nominees a huge incentive for obfuscation of their true beliefs. It has become
a kind of civic kabuki dance, in which we go through a stylized conversation
full of faux questions and faux answers and faux outrage at the faux answers.
Yet the fauxness is the only thing that prevents the entire system from
rendering everyone unacceptable.
In a sharply divided country, after all, you can make almost
anyone look extreme if you make him take a stand on enough Supreme Court
opinions. Letting nominees keep silent is a kind of escape valve which protects
not only their independence once they join the judiciary, but also the
political system itself, which would otherwise have to vote down--or filibuster--almost
all of them. The simple reality, which we have to accept, is that the live
nominee testimony cannot give us a
good window on what sort of justice someone is going to be over time. The right
answer is to spend more time evaluating people’s public records and less time
grilling them in public.
It doesn’t take a long political memory to realize that it
was the liberal nominees the Judiciary Committee used to torture. And back in
1967, when President Lyndon Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to the Supreme
Court, a young senator objected to the abusive questioning of the nominee by
segregationist senators bent on portraying him as both radical and ignorant.
“[I]n advising and consenting ... we are challenged to ascertain the
qualifications and the training and the experience and the judgment of a
nominee,” he said. “[I]t is not our responsibility to test out the particular philosophy, whether we agree or disagree, but his own good judgment,
and being assured of this good judgment, that we have the responsibility to
indicate our approval or, if we are not satisfied, our disapproval.”
The senator, you’ll probably have guessed, was Ted Kennedy.
By Benjamin Wittes