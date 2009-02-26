The Era of Bashing Big Government Is Over

Obama's rhetoric is soothing and his approach is inclusive--but he is proposing nothing less than an ideological transformation.

"I reject the view that says our problems will simply take care of themselves, that says government has no role in laying the foundation for our common prosperity," Obama declared, echoing generations of American progressives before him. "For history tells a different story. History reminds us that at every moment of economic upheaval and transformation, this nation has responded with bold action and big ideas.

Perhaps paradoxically, Obama was trying to restore faith in the private economy by bolstering confidence in government's capacity to act rationally, creatively and efficiently. Yet he insisted that he was not seeking government action for the sake of expanding the public sector itself.

He called for a massive stimulus plan, "not because I believe in bigger government, I don't," but because failing to do so would have "cost more jobs and caused more hardships." But he also promised that his energetic approach to government would continue. In particular, he argued that health care reform was an economic and fiscal necessity, not simply a moral imperative on behalf of the uninsured. Presidential aides said that the new math of health care creates new possibilities, rooted in a new consensus for reform across ideological lines.

"We want to get health care done this year," Peter Orszag, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said in an interview. "Not only because that's a key fiscal objective, but also because a lot of forces are coming together to get it done."