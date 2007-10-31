Romney, on the other hand, continues to run strongly in the first three states, including South Carolina . In the American Research Group polls, Romney leads Huckabee by 27 to 19 percent in Iowa , he leads Giuliani by 30 to 23 percent in New Hampshire , and leads Giuliani by 29 to 23 percent in South Carolina . If Romney can win these states and Michigan , which also votes early, he could get a boost that would allow him to defeat Giuliani in the South and to compete with him in the big states in the West, Middle West and Northeast.

The question about Romney is how much his current popularity depends on an extensive ad campaigns that he has been running. Will his popularity hold up once the other candidates begin competing on the airwaves? According to polls, Romney’s support is far from solid. In the Marist poll in New Hampshire of likely voters, only 37 percent of Romney’s supporters back him “strongly.” By comparison, 48 percent of Giuliani’s supporters, and 56 percent of McCain’s are strong backers.

The question about Giuliani is what will happen if his rivals begin running negative ads against him. If Giuliani has to start defending himself against charges that he hired shady incompetents; or if has to explain away his libertine lifestyle, he could be in trouble.



Presidential matchup : Polls are beginning to pit Hillary Clinton against Giuliani. These polls reveal almost nothing at this point. The one thing that does appear, and is likely to persist, is an enormous gender gap. In the Survey USA poll in Wisconsin , men favored Giuliani by 50 to 38 percent, while women favored Clinton by 58 to 33 percent. In Ohio , men favored Giuliani by 52 to 40 percent; and women Clinton by 53 to 38 percent. Whether Giuliani or Clinton come out ahead in current state polls depends on which way the gender gap tilts.

Two other key variables are “moderate” and “evangelical” voters. Giuliani seems to need about 40 percent of moderates and 60 percent of evangelicals to edge out Clinton in swing states. In Virginia , for instance, which will be a swing state in 2008, Clinton has 47 and Giuliani 46 percent--a virtual dead heat. In that state, Giuliani gets 41 percent of moderates and 60 percent of evangelicals. In Wisconsin , where Clinton is ahead by 48 to 41 percent, Giuliani gets only 33 percent of moderates and 51 percent of evangelicals. What’s interesting is that Giuliani’s success among one of these constituencies may come at the expense of the other, whereas Clinton , by moving to the center after the primaries, may be able to satisfy a significant minority of evangelicals while winning over moderates.

Clinton ’s problem in a general election is likely to be the “one of us” requirement. Voters generally like candidates that seem like “one of us.” Bill Clinton and George W. Bush met this requirement. Al Gore and John Kerry did not. It’s not captured in any particular poll questions, but is related to how voters respond to the question of whether a candidate “understands the average person” or is “likeable.” Some polls already reveal that Clinton will have problems on this score. In the Los Angeles Times poll, being “not likeable/unfriendly/cold” appears as the second greatest reason for voters having an “unfavorable impression” of her. And she may have difficulty turning this around, because as a woman candidate, she also has to convince voters that she is “tough” enough to stand up to the nation’s adversaries.