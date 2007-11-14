One of things you probably get taught if you’re a successful trial attorney is to have faith in the power of a message to reach ordinary people, because God knows the people you’re taking on have a lot of money ...

They always had more money than we had, that’s right.

So you really do have to rely on message, intelligence, and the good sense of ordinary people who are serving on the jury.

You develop a trust in them, and that trust still exists for me today. The difference between a jury and politics is that the jury is a very controlled environment. ... Equal access to the jury--that’s a battle I win. Politics is different, because the media controls access. And the result is, if every nanosecond they’re talking about Senator Clinton or Senator Obama or another candidate, then it’s hard to be heard. The thing that’s different is the debate. ... If all America knew about the eight of us is what they saw in the debate on Tuesday night, or in the debates in general, you would see very different numbers. Very different numbers.

One of the things I was struck by in your book is the sensitivity you have to how you come off when you grill somebody. In one story, you observe a doctor whom you thought had a “patrician indifference as though he were above the whole trial.” You decide that with a guy like that, you don’t want to attack him, because you’ll make him look sympathetic. And yet you still have to make a tough case against him. You seemed at a young age to be able to strike that balance. Was that intuitive? Did you learn that somewhere along the way?

It’s a little bit of both. There are some very good lawyers whose style is to just pound away. But that’s dangerous as a long-term mechanism. There are a lot of people that the jury doesn’t want to see you pound on. What happens is, psychologically, they’ll put themselves in the shoes of the witness. And you don’t want them to do that. Tough is fine. Juries don’t mind you being tough. Voters don’t mind you being tough. If you’re being factual and you’re giving them information that’s defining their choices, nobody’s offended by that.

In 2004, you had reputation for being very, very disciplined. Reporters would say that, by the end of the cycle, they could give your “Two Americas” speech.

Right, I’ve heard that.

But I think people mistook it for being risk-averse, which I don’t think is the same thing. You’ve actually taken a lot of risks this campaign. Was that willingness to take risks always there, and people just missed it?

Look at my life. The evidence is overwhelming on that. I mean, I decided to go into an area of law when I was in my late 20s, early 30s, that was highly risky. No one remembers this, but in those days, lawyers who did what I did didn’t make any money. They were scraping by, trying to make a living. Now, that changed as I was able to have some good luck. Still, I did this because I loved it. And with the Lakey case, I think I turned down a settlement offer for more than any jury verdict in North Carolina history. It was a huge amount--$17.5 million, I believe--but I thought it was the right thing to do. And then the first time I ever ran for political office, I ran for the United States Senate. And I ran for president having been in politics for four years. I think it’s fairly clear that I’m a risk-taker. [Chuckles]

When you’re in a setting like the debate, for example, or even at a talk before a large audience like the first event you did yesterday, you express this moral outrage we talked about. But one-on-one, you seem more optimistic--the sunniness comes through more directly. Is that conscious?

It’s not conscious. I am naturally sunny and positive, it is who I am. And I’ve believed my whole life, and, except for the death of my son, this has been true, that there’s nothing you can’t get past. You can get past it, you can fix it, you can do better--everything’s possible. But the component that you’ve hit on, that I haven’t heard anyone else hit on, is that people forget that being positive and optimistic is not inconsistent with being tough. Most of my life was not spent in politics. Most of my life was spent in courtrooms against a bunch of lawyers on the other side, with me sitting over here mostly by myself. And I had to defeat these people. They were the best lawyers money could buy. They weren’t a bunch of hacks. They were older, more experienced. The key for me was to be tough and to be the best prepared person in the courtroom.