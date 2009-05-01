Are Hugh Jackman's chiseled pecs enough to carry a lackluster ‘X-Men’ prequel?

What do you do when your superhero franchise has no future? You reverse time’s arrow and plunder the past. After two strong, Bryan-Singer-directed outings, the original X-Men trilogy wheezed to a grim, dispirited conclusion in 2006 with the Brett-Ratner-helmed X-Men: The Last Stand--a lurching wreck of a movie that should have added $5 million to Singer’s subsequent asking price. So, having hit a wall going forward, the franchise has turned back. The exhaustingly titled X-Men Origins: Wolverine is in theory the first of several prequels, with a Magneto movie planned, as well as something called X-Men: First Class, an exploration of the adolescence of our mutant friends. And then, who knows? X-Men: Day Care? X-Men: My Body is Changing?

For its part, Wolverine is neither as resonant as the first two X-Men movies nor as ramshackle as the third. Capably but uninspiringly directed by Gavin Hood (Tsotsi, Rendition), it’s an adequate action movie, but one that lacks the moral and emotional bottom-notes to be anything more.

The story begins, in the usual superhero fashion, with the death of a parent. It’s Canada , 1845, and a young boy named James is about to learn a Terrible Family Secret. Confessions are made, blood is shed, and soon James (later to be known as Logan and later still as Wolverine) and his half-brother Victor (later to be known as Sabretooth) find themselves on their own. The two boys grow into mutton-chopped manhood (now played by Hugh Jackman and Liev Schreiber, respectively) and discover that they are, for all practical purposes, immortal. This is especially good news given that James and Victor’s primary diversion is soldiering. A catchy, Watchmen-esque credit sequence follows them from the Civil War through a pair of World Wars to Vietnam , where in art as in life, things go all to hell, and Victor, who has always been a little overenthusiastic about the taking of life, gets carried away and kills a superior officer. (Yes, in Wolverine as in last year’s Defiance , Schreiber is pigeonholed into the role of more-violent-and-headstrong-of-two-martial-brothers.)

James and Victor are placed before a firing squad and, when its leaden rebukes fail to carry them to the other side, are given a choice by one Colonel William Stryker (Danny Huston, playing a younger version of Brian Cox’s X2 character): Rot in jail forever, or join a secret team with “special privileges.” This being a fairly easy choice, the brothers quickly find themselves members of a group of super-powered government agents existing somewhere on the historic-alphabetic spectrum between G-Men and X-Men. But here again, the work soon proves too messy for James’s ever-more-tender disposition, and he quits to become a lumberjack and live in a remote mountaintop cabin with a kind and beautiful schoolteacher (Lynn Collins), who tells him a Native American story about how the wolverine and the moon were once lovers, but a trickster took her away. (This is called foreshadowing.) Out here in the gorgeous wilderness we also learn that James’s combination of vivid nightmares and retractable claws can make for extremely awkward nocturnal erections.