Rubies and jade are helping to keep Burma's junta afloat.

This past fall, the world watched in horror as brutal military rulers reasserted their control of Burma by chasing protesting monks from the streets of the country's capital. And the junta had help from a powerful ally: the American consumer. Burma produces more than 90 percent of the world's ruby and jade. According to Human Rights Watch, the state-controlled Myanmar Gems Enterprise pocketed nearly $300 million from the gem trade last year. That represents a 45 percent increase in profits from the previous year. And it makes gems the government's third-largest revenue source--one of the chief means by which Burma's junta arms the soldiers it deploys against monks, minority ethnic groups, and just about anyone who questions its ruthless rule.

If this situation--a group of sadists relying on the sale of valuable gems to fund their violence--sounds familiar, it should. A year ago, the film Blood Diamond, directed by Edward Zwick (a former TNR intern), showed audiences how diamond buyers inadvertently funded a brutal rebel group in Sierra Leone during the 1990s. But there is one key difference between African diamonds and Burmese gems: By the time Blood Diamond came out, the diamond industry had already been shamed into accepting a system of regulations that make it difficult for conflict diamonds--diamonds whose sale bankrolls violence--to land on the shelves of American jewelry stores, and around the necks of unsuspecting buyers. By contrast, to this day, ruby and jade from Burmese mines--which NGOs have described as rife with unsafe working conditions and child labor--continue to pour into the United States .

It wasn't supposed to be this way. A round of sanctions passed in 2003 banned Burmese imports, including ruby and jade. But there was a catch: Not long after the sanctions became law, U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a ruling declaring any gem that passed through a third country to be "substantially transformed" and therefore no longer of Burmese origin. Most gems from Burma were already being exported uncut to countries like India , Thailand , or China for polishing and mounting. So the decision from Customs effectively rendered the ban on Burmese gems moot.