Skullduggery

My epistolary relationship with William F. Buckley.

When Bill Buckley died last week, the assistant to a famous New York editor phoned. ”I’m so sorry,” she said softly. ”I know it must be very sad and chaotic over there.” I was a bit befuddled by her description of the office, which didn’t seem any less ebullient than usual. ”Yes, it’s quite chaotic,” I fumbled. Apparently misinterpreting my confusion for sorrow, she asked, ”Can you help my boss get into the memorial service?”

She had, of course, committed a common opinion-journalism faux pas, the same one that the Boston Herald repeated with its obituary headline, WILLIAM F. BUCKLEY, NEW REPUBLIC FOUNDER, 82. (Buckley was an undeniable wunderkind, but that would have been quite a feat given the 94-year history of TNR.) While we at TNR mourn the passing of a great man, we were prepared for the confusion that his death produced. Over the years, we’ve fielded many calls from novice TV bookers and Buckley fans who’ve reached the wrong magazine. Some of these admirers were quite adamant that Buckley worked in our office, as if our demurrals were simply a way of protecting the privacy of our eminence: Well, I know that he isn’t quite as hands-on with the editing these days, but I’d still greatly appreciate a moment of his time.

I, for one, have never gone out of my way to compound this misapprehension by posing as a writer for the National Review. But I haven’t always disabused the impression that I work for the other TNR, either. It can be a great boon while reporting. When interviewing the grassroots of the conservative moment at, say, a Christian Coalition Road to Victory conference or a gathering of the College Republicans, I’ve found myself occasionally swept into the sweet embrace of comradeship. ”Oh, what’s David Frum really like?” When I reply that I consider him to be a gentleman, the filters that might normally preclude honest conversation with representatives of the mainstream media are lifted.

APPRECIATIONS OF BUCKLEY TYPICALLY MENTION his polemical skills, his adoration of language, and his ideological contribution. But he’s never given much credit as an editor. The rap on Buckley’s magazine was that it served as a self-promotional vehicle on the road to television, a quixotic mayoral bid, and the creation of a persona, or, to put it less charitably, a personality cult. But anyone who has journeyed into the stacks to read the first decade of the magazine knows that this is a profoundly unfair assault. You can quibble with the man’s politics--or even abhor them--and still admire the magazine he produced.