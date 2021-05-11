McEnroe could smite the sacred sod of Wimbledon with his racquet, and with impunity. Yet baseball managers get thrown out for kicking dust on home plate or in the direction of an umpire. If this trend continues, Bowie Kuhn, the commissioner, may have to order players, managers, umpires, and others to carry a catalog of approved gestures.

The practices of the Great Soo League might serve as a good guide. After a called third strike, possibly after a second one, a batter might flip his bat endwise in his hands, and with the handle end draw a line in the dirt some inches from the plate, to indicate where he thought the ball had been thrown. One player known as a wit would step out of the box after a low strike had been called on him, and roll his pants down, so as to lower his knee level. (Baseball pants were more easily adjusted in the days before stretch weaves.) If called out on a third strike which he thought too low, he would leave the scene in a crouch with his knees close to the ground, or, if called out on a high pitch, walk off on tiptoe, suggesting that he was very tall. This same batter once emerged from the dugout to take his warm-up swings holding, along with his bat, a white cane, which he handed to the batboy before stepping into the batter's box. He was not ejected for any of these signs. Only the choke sign, the thumb to nose, and the raised middle finger (a gesture of Spanish origin) were forbidden.

It is curious that the trend to refinement of manners and delicacy of gesture should be accompanied by the collapse of respect for codified law, as exemplified by the action of Lee MacPhail, president of the American League, in his reversal of an umpire's decision in the George Brett pine tar bat case. George's bat was covered with pine tar for twenty-four inches from the handle end, well into the label area. The rules of baseball are not guidelines to be interpreted in the light of situational ethics. They are rules, and they are clear. Rule 110(b), for example, specifies that the bat may have up to eighteen inches of pine tar and no more. This rule makes it clear that a ball batted with an illegal bat is an illegally batted ball. A batter who bats the ball with an illegal bat is to be called out. The umpire quite rightly called George Brett out, thus nullifying his hit--as it happened, a home run with a man on base, which would have put his team, the Kansas City Royals, ahead of the Yankees by one run in the ninth inning. MacPhail restored the phantom home run, arguing that the purpose of the rule was to keep the ball clean, and that since the ball had been hit out of the park, the rule had ceased to be operative. MacPhail says that baseball games have to be won or lost on the playing field. Yet this game was lost on the field and then won in MacPhail's office.