The practices of the Great Soo League might serve as a good guide. After a called third strike, possibly after a second one, a batter might flip his bat endwise in his hands, and with the handle end draw a line in the dirt some inches from the plate, to indicate where he thought the ball had been thrown. One player known as a wit would step out of the box after a low strike had been called on him, and roll his pants down, so as to lower his knee level. (Baseball pants were more easily adjusted in the days before stretch weaves.) If called out on a third strike which he thought too low, he would leave the scene in a crouch with his knees close to the ground, or, if called out on a high pitch, walk off on tiptoe, suggesting that he was very tall. This same batter once emerged from the dugout to take his warm-up swings holding, along with his bat, a white cane, which he handed to the batboy before stepping into the batter's box. He was not ejected for any of these signs. Only the choke sign, the thumb to nose, and the raised middle finger (a gesture of Spanish origin) were forbidden.

It is curious that the trend to refinement of manners and delicacy of gesture should be accompanied by the collapse of respect for codified law, as exemplified by the action of Lee MacPhail, president of the American League, in his reversal of an umpire's decision in the George Brett pine tar bat case. George's bat was covered with pine tar for twenty-four inches from the handle end, well into the label area. The rules of baseball are not guidelines to be interpreted in the light of situational ethics. They are rules, and they are clear. Rule 110(b), for example, specifies that the bat may have up to eighteen inches of pine tar and no more. This rule makes it clear that a ball batted with an illegal bat is an illegally batted ball. A batter who bats the ball with an illegal bat is to be called out. The umpire quite rightly called George Brett out, thus nullifying his hit--as it happened, a home run with a man on base, which would have put his team, the Kansas City Royals, ahead of the Yankees by one run in the ninth inning. MacPhail restored the phantom home run, arguing that the purpose of the rule was to keep the ball clean, and that since the ball had been hit out of the park, the rule had ceased to be operative. MacPhail says that baseball games have to be won or lost on the playing field. Yet this game was lost on the field and then won in MacPhail's office.

Guided by this precedent, MacPhail may now be expected to overrule umpires who call base runners out on home runs hit out of the park when they are found not to have touched the base in making their rounds. He might rule that it is enough for the runner to break the plane of the base (as in football, in which touchdowns are scored by breaking the plane of the goal line), or that a runner who is called out for leaving a base before a fly ball is caught should not be called out on the assumption that he could have beaten the throw even if he had waited until the ball was caught. MacPhail's ruling has been made to look especially bad in contrast to the action of the authorities of this year's Canadian Open Golf tournament, who added two strokes to the score of Andy Bean because he putted (successfully) with the wrong end of his putter. (The golf ruling may have been necessary to keep golfers from lying down on the green and using their putters like pool cues.) MacPhail has offended greatly. Evidently he is unaware that one who reverses an umpire s decision in baseball comes very close to ignoring the medieval religious warning not to question the umpirage of the Holy Ghost.

I am not ready for despair. Baseball will survive. In the face of adversity, the game will be sustained by the faith and love recently expressed by that great player and poet, Ernie Banks, who said something memorable just as this year's old-timers' game (played on the afternoon of July 5, at Wrigley Field, where night games are not tolerated) was drawing to a close after the usual nine innings. "Why don't we play until it's dark?" Ernie Banks said. "We don't have anyplace else to go."