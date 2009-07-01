Public Enemy

The debate over health care reform is full of controversies, but none has received as much attention as the call to create a public insurance option. The idea, in a nutshell, is to create a true government-run insurance program--something that looks vaguely like Medicare--in which people can enroll voluntarily. The proposal found its way into the platforms of the leading Democratic candidates, including Barack Obama, and eventually into memos circulating on Capitol Hill. Along the way, it's somehow become the litmus test for reform on both sides of the ideological spectrum. Liberals see it as an essential element of any package, the very definition of "real" health care reform. Conservatives are equally adamant that a public plan would be disastrous--enough to make reform itself worth opposing.

In reality, this conception of the public plan is not quite right. The only litmus test of reform should be whether it achieves its goals: making sure everybody can get timely medical care without experiencing financial ruin; reducing the cost of care overall, so that it no longer imposes such a serious economic burden on individuals and on society as a whole; and improving the quality of care, so that it focuses on prevention and actually makes people better once they are sick. How we achieve these goals is far less important than whether we achieve them.

So the proper question to ask about a public plan is whether it's necessary to meet those objectives. Various industry groups, most notably the insurance industry, say no. Conservatives, including those sincerely determined to improve health care, agree. And whatever the biases of each group, they are technically correct. It is possible to create a high-functioning universal health care system without creating a public insurance option. And the proof, ironically, comes from the very place conservatives love to disparage: Europe. Two nations, the Netherlands and Switzerland, have health care systems that provide convenient, high-quality care to all citizens--for much less money than Americans pay now. And they do so exclusively through private insurance. If it were possible to re-create those systems here, the United States would be in good shape.

The problem is that it's nearly impossible to re-create those systems, in which government regulation is far more aggressive than anything American policymakers are contemplating. Swiss insurers can't even make profits from the basic benefits package; Dutch health care has heavy price controls. Both countries also have stronger traditions of social solidarity and corporate responsibility. The rules work, in part, because insurers feel duty-bound to follow them.