"We've Never Felt Scared"

Despite the significance of the contributions of the Baghdadis or the European exiles, the Jewish community that has left the deepest impression on the city are the Bene Israelis, who believe their ancestors were shipwrecked just south of Mumbai in 175 B.C.E. For most Westerners, the Bene Israelis defy conventional images of being Jewish: They speak the western Indian language of Marathi, the women dress in saris and they eat rice and spicy fish curry. In those early days, many Bene Israelis worked as oil pressers and they’ve even been incorporated into the local caste structure as “shanivar telis”--the Saturday oil pressers, in acknowledgement of the day they kept the Sabbath. Centuries later, many of them migrated to Mumbai city, where they built a synagogue in 1796.

The Bene Israeli community has produced a mayor, a musician who led an early rock band, a clutch of Bollywood actors, and a member of the central bank board of governors. Perhaps the best-known member of the community was Nissim Ezekiel, one of the pioneers of Indian poetry in English. My favorite of his poems is “Island,” a tribute to my home city. The first stanza says, “Unsuitable for song as well as sense/ the island flowers into slums/ and skyscrapers, reflecting/ precisely the growth of my mind./ I am here to find my way in it.”

Though there were approximately 25,000 Indian Jews at Independence in 1947, the community numbered only 5,271 people in 1991, the last year for which figures are available, as members sought better prospects in Israel. Many Indian Jews, however, have an ambiguous relationship with the country that offers them the Right of Return. Among them is my friend Robin David, the author of City of Fear, a gem of a memoir that describes the horrors he witnessed as a reporter during the bloody pogrom against Muslims that was unleashed in his home state of Gujarat in 2002. He also explains his frustration with Israel, a country to which he has attempted to emigrate three times, only to return. “I realised that the Promised Land was not my country,” he writes. “Even the strong fragrance of spices, wafting in from the Arab market through the yellowing Jerusalem sandstone, did not help. Just like Teen Darwaza [in Ahmedabad, in Gujarat], but not quite home.”

Like Robin David, many older Indians, mindful of our own anti-imperialist struggle, are wary of Israel because of its treatment of Palestinians, even though it wouldn’t even occur to us to suggest that Indian Jews were somehow responsible for Israeli policy. India established diplomatic relations with Israel only in 1992, but since then, the two countries have got along like a house on fire, and have a roaring trade in defense supplies. Many Indians of a certain bent of mind admire Jersualem for the tough action it takes against terrorists, and letters to the editor in Indian newspaper frequently exhort New Delhi to learn its lessons from Israel.

There’s another aspect to the relationship that goes unnoticed by most Indians. Each year, an estimated 20,000 Israelis take their vacations in India after finishing their three-year compulsory military service stints. Their 15,000-shekel bonuses go much further in India and, as one Israeli told me recently, “It’s nice to be in a place where you don’t always have to watch your back.” The beaches of Goa and the Himalayan slopes of Kulu and Manali, notable for their drug-fuelled trace parties, rank high on the visitors’ itineraries. The massive numbers of Israelis in the subcontinent prompted the Brooklyn-based Lubavitcher sect to open its first Indian mission center--known around the world as Chabad Houses--in the western city of Pune in 2000.