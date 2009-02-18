Silver Lining

Perhaps more significantly, the results confirm that Chavez's base in the major urban centers, where Venezuela's biggest slums are concentrated, has been seriously eroded: His power is increasingly reliant on the more rural or provincial parts of the country. The symbolism of Chavez's defeat in Petare, a major slum in Caracas, cannot be overstated. The penetration by the opposition into Chavez's former base has much to do with inflation and food shortages, a social drama that I witnessed a few months ago during an extensive visit to Caracas' poorest quarters. In the current world recession, things are likely to get worse.

Like most Latin American countries of late, Venezuela has been able to reduce poverty--temporarily, at least--through the redistribution of revenues generated by the export of commodities. According to a recent study by the Center for Economic and Policy Research, poverty in Venezuela has been reduced over 10 years from 43 percent to 26 percent of the population. The fact that Chavez is now encountering resistance in so many of Venezuela's slums implies that redistribution has reached its electoral limits. It can no longer conceal the many social ills affecting ordinary Venezuelans, including a crime rate that is already higher than that of drug-ravaged Colombia.

In order to meet its import bill, Venezuela needs the price of its crude oil to be above $45 a barrel. But to maintain his vast system of patronage and subsidies, Chavez needs the price to be even higher--atleast $85 a barrel. That the government has decided to take $12 billion from its reserves to make up for the fall in revenue is further evidence that the collapse in oil prices is a direct threat to Chavez's model--a model that fits the classic definition of populism as expressed by a former Panamanian president: "If you hire your niece, it's called nepotism; if you hire somebody else's niece, it's called solidarity."

Sunday's referendum was marked by irregularities in at least 20 percent of the precincts, according to the well-respected Sumate monitoring organization. During the run-up, the government controlled 85 percent of TV airtime and unleashed violent mobs to intimidate the opposition. But one thing is certain: While the opposition does not command enough support to overcome Chavez's juggernaut, the Venezuelan president still does not command enough power to achieve his totalitarian dream.

Lest Chavez's opponents succumb to melancholy in the face of the setback, they should take heart in this: Millions of Cubans would probably trade their current tyranny for Venezuela, which, Chavez's relentless efforts notwithstanding, is still far from being a second Cuba. And that is the exclusive merit of his valiant foes.