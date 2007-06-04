John Edwards flubs the second Democratic debate

The second Democratic presidential debate, held last night in Manchester, New Hampshire, was remarkably free of the usual cant. One could actually learn something about immigration and health care policy or U.S. options in Darfur from listening to the exchanges. Two of the leading candidates, Senators Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, were at their best, as were Senators Chris Dodd and Joe Biden. The one candidate who did himself no good whatsoever, however, was former Senator John Edwards. Edwards's campaign increasingly looks as though it lacks any justification except for his own ambition.

In each debate so far, Clinton has been a large presence overshadowing the other candidates. She has been remarkably self-assured, even when being badgered for the nth time about her refusal to say she was "wrong" to authorize the use of force in Iraq in October 2002. Last night, she cast herself as the unifier not divider, insisting that the differences over Iraq between the leading candidates are "minor." They are. She was also substantive without being wonkish, as when she explained what it would mean to declare English the "official" rather than just the "national" language. "If it becomes official," she said, "that means in a place like New York City you can't print ballots in any other language. That means you can't have government pay for translators in hospitals so when somebody comes in with some sort of emergency there's nobody there to help translate what their problem is for the doctors."

Obama, too, downplayed the differences between the candidates and showed why, in spite of his lack of experience, he is being taken seriously as a presidential contender. Obama's health care plan, which he announced last week, has been widely criticized by liberals for not making health insurance mandatory. Challenged by Edwards, Obama explained why a mandate is not a cure-all. "If you look at auto insurance, in California there's mandatory auto insurance," Obama explained. "Twenty-five percent of the folks don't have it. The reason is because they can't afford it. So John and I, we're not that different in this sense; that I'm committed to starting the process. Everybody who wants it can buy it and it's affordable. If we have some gaps remaining, we will work on that. You take it from the opposite direction, but you're still going to have some folks who aren't insured under your plan, John, because some of them will simply not be able to afford to buy the coverage they're offered."

Obama also refused to take the bait when moderator Wolf Blitzer tried to get him to attack the other candidates. Asked whether a candidate who supported the original resolution on the war should be president, Obama replied, "I don't think it's a disqualifier. I think that people were making their best judgments at the time." When Blitzer asked the candidates to raise their hand if they thought English should be the official language, Obama rebuked him: