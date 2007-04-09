You'll go by the phone kiosk and you'll hear young men having these very strange, almost surreal arguments or discussions with their wives over something like, "Hey the garage is leaking, how do we fix that?" And what she maybe doesn't understand is, maybe that guy just got ambushed, like half an hour ago, and he's shaking from the adrenaline, and he's just calling her just to hear a familiar voice, and she's like, "We gotta get the sprinklers fixed." And he's like, "Oh, OK ... . I love you." He just wants to get back to the ground. And that's what makes me angry, is what all of this is doing to these very young families. It just makes me mad. It makes anybody mad. So whenever I hear some of these people who say, "Oh, you all don't have the stomach for war," or whatever, it's like, you know, if you're sane and civilized, I don't think any person in their right mind has the stomach for this crap. To have a stomach for it--Stalin probably had a stomach for it.

So few people know people in the military now, it's hard for them to imagine.

Yeah. I do hope I get back to Iraq this year. I always ask the USO to put me back there. I always ask for Afghanistan and Iraq, and they say, "Well in '07, you'll probably get both, if you have time." And I say, well, for the soldiers I'll make time. For me, at this point, it's a personal thing. I really like these people, and young people write me. I send them books. I do big care packages, to these different websites like AnySoldier.com. I'm involved like that. I get letters from them almost daily. Because these guys know that I write soldiers back. They're like, "Dude, is it really you?" I'm like, "Yeah man, yeah I'll write you back." ... If you can raise spirits, make someone's afternoon or make someone's hour, it's a little thing to help. And it's one of the only kind of OK things I see to do with celebrity or fame or whatever it is that I have--recognizability, I don't know what it is. ... But the fact that in some places, it's currency that you can do something good with--well then OK, fame is not so bad ...if you can cheer someone up. It's really great when you can walk into a room at Walter Reed and there's a guy with like a leg gone and nerve damage in his hand, and that big smile--"No way, you're here man!"

Do they know you more for your show or your music?

Oh yeah, they know the music. I've been in some of these places where these people come out of their hooch or whatever they're staying in with one of my books. You can tell it's dogeared--they'll read anything out there. They'll read the back of an oatmeal box. You get pretty bored, so some of these guys have turned into voracious readers. They're not busy all the time, and they're not playing video games all the time, so these guys read. ... I'm sending out a few books today to a guy who's in Iraq. He's going to be there for the next nine months, and I'm going to send him a couple books. And he's like, "I'll pay!" And I'm like, "Come on."

Some entertainers have said they're sort of "taken to the principal's office" when they get to a base--you know, told, "You see how it's not like on tv? You see how we're making progress?" Have you gotten any of that?

I've been given the rap. You meet the big cheese. ... And you go into his office and there's all this pre-fab KBR [the Halliburton subsidiary formerly known as Kellogg Brown %amp% Root] furniture, everything was stood up an hour ago. It's all pre-fab carpet flown in by ton. "Well we have real good organization here, Mr. Rollins. We're very happy you're here. We're doing a lot of good work for a lot of good people, taking care of bad guys." Yeah, they talk like that. And they're fine, they're just giving you the rap. ...But none of them have basically said, "Here's your talking points." Ever. Nor have they said, "Look, here's what you don't talk about." No one in the USO or DoD. No one has ever told me to cool it.

The last trip I made, I ended up hanging out for an afternoon pretty much with all KBR people. And they are so frighteningly intense and corporate. They're like [in a robot voice] "So, we suggest you try the macaroni. The macaroni is great." And their wives are out there, and they've all got the doctor pants and the fake Izod shirt, and they look like they're selling that back porch furniture. At one base, their part--the KBR/Halliburton part of the camp--is completely walled off from the rest of the camp. They kind of walk in and amongst the troops, but don't really talk to them. ...And if you really want to ruin your day, you stupidly get into a discussion about policy or whatever. Because these people are on the Dick Cheney playbook. They're just really cold about all this. You say, "Iraq" and they're like, "Strength is great. Everything's a triumph. ... And we're doing so great for the Iraqi people and the troops love it."

Even if you read the newspapers obsessively, you don't really get a sense of how it really is over there.

You don't have a sense of how anything is until you go and bark your nose up what Mark Twain called 'the territory.' If you want to know, you've got to go. And I live by that. Knowledge without mileage is just bullshit to me. That's how I live.

By Elspeth Reeve