False Dawn

Here we go again. "The coming weeks and months," explained U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in late July, "will be a crucial period in the quest for peace in Darfur." He is right. But so was the U.N. official who told a Washington Post reporter in July 2004--as it slowly dawned on the world that a genocide was underway in Darfur--that "[t]he next few months will be a moment of truth for Sudan." So was Kofi Annan when he declared on the New York Times op-ed page in April 2005, "Time is running out for the people of Sudan"--and when, 17 months later, he informed the U.N. Security Council that "the tragedy in Darfur has reached a critical moment."

For the last four years, Darfur has known only crucial periods and critical moments. Through it all, as the diplomats in New York debated, two things remained constant: The killing never stopped. And the help they spoke of never arrived.

Now another key juncture has appeared, in the form of a U.N. resolution-- ratified late last month--providing for a joint United Nations-African Union force to deploy to Darfur and protect civilians. On the surface, this would seem to be a moment for optimism. The resolution would increase the number of troops patrolling Darfur from just 7,000 to 26,000; and, unlike an August 2006 resolution that also called for the deployment of U.N. troops, this one was not immediately rejected by Khartoum. What's more, on the heels of the U.N. resolution came news that representatives of various Darfuri rebel groups had managed to unite around common negotiating positions--a necessary, though not sufficient, precondition to peace talks between the insurgents and the Sudanese government.

We wish we could say these developments augured an end--finally--to the Darfur genocide. But the reality is that this crucial moment will, in all likelihood, conclude no differently from all the others. Everyone who has paid even scant attention to Darfur over the years knows that the Sudanese authorities will use every means at their disposal to slow the arrival of additional forces. Already this game has begun anew, with Khartoum seeking to complicate the international commu- nity's efforts by insisting that most peacekeepers sent to Darfur be African. Even under a best-case scenario, even in the absence of whatever new roadblocks Sudan's leaders devise, it would take many months before the international force in Darfur could possibly reach 26, 000 troops.