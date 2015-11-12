The scariest explanation of why Robert McNamara is quitting was suggested--and promptly disavowed--by the Washington Star in an editorial the day after the story broke. The Star said that some persons feared that he was "getting out in advance of some major escalation of the war--an escalation which he cannot bring himself to support." Without much conviction, the Star said it could not believe any such thing.

When the two surviving Generals ofthe Army, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Omar N. Bradley, said on television the next night that the United States ought to consider an "end run" around the Demilitarized Zone into North Vietnam and "hot pursuit" into Cambodia and Laos, there was talk that McNamara was quitting in a dispute over an invasion plan to carry the ground war beyond South Vietnam's borders. The official story is that McNamara deserves a rest. No one could deny that he does, after nearly seven years of 12-to-16-hour days and six-or-seven-day weeks in the biggest management job in the world.

Both of these leave out what is probably the main point--that McNamara, like many of us but with far more reason than most of us, has become sick of the Vietnam war. This is more than speculation. In private conversations more than a year ago, he indicated that he rather abruptly had lost the old optimism that had led him to report every few months that there was a new feeling of confidence in Vietnam and the victory was just around the corner.

In place of optimism, so this reporter was told, McNamara had reached the painful conclusion that we were bogged down in a war without an end. He would not agree to extreme escalation such as bombing the dikes or the destruction of Hanoi and Haiphong. But he had come to believe that the strategy of gradually increasing military pressure in the North and South either could never bring victory or else, if it could, would take forever.