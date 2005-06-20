Everything in Moderation

Of course, there is more to the Schwarzenegger saga than that spindly web of accomplishment. Indeed, there is a rather long list of offenses, though Leamer diligently works to convert each of these into a mere indelicacy. Schwarzenegger p?re's enthusiastic membership in the Nazi party and his participation in the infamous S.A. stand out as particularly troubling, but the biographer explains these away with Panglossian zeal. Nazism, Leamer tells us, "was one matter that was not discussed in the Schwarzenegger house." Somehow, though, young Arnold seems to have discovered it on his own, because 30 years later the film Pumping Iron captured him mumbling admiringly about Adolf Hitler. Again, Leamer snatches us from the precipice of misunderstanding. Schwarzenegger "used his fascination with Hitler as a way to startle people with humor." Because, you know, nothing gets them rolling in the aisles like a crack about genocide!

Schwarzenegger's sexual peccadilloes also provide Leamer many opportunities to ply his craft as an excuse-maker. Accusations of pinching and groping may well be true. But that's just because Schwarzenegger's "unpuritanical sexual attitudes ... [were] largely European." And woe be that repressed American woman who crosses his path. As Leamer sees it, though, at least one instance of sexual harassment actually validates the character of this macho youth. "Marion," Leamer notes of one unwilling object of Arnold's lust, "happened to be Jewish, and though that had nothing to do with Arnold's deep affection for her, it is further evidence that he is far from anti-Semitic." (Poor Maria Shriver. Not only does she have to suffer the indignities of having her husband's infidelities detailed and then laughed away, she also gets branded "chubby" and "zaftig.")

Setting aside Schwarzenegger's tabloid-ready antics, the real focus of Fantastic and Syndrome is Arnold the politician. Like Bruck, both Leamer and Indiana deem Governor Schwarzenegger a genuine moderate, fiscally conservative, socially liberal. The problem is that as much as Leamer loves Arnold and as much as Indiana hates him, neither knows quite how to spin the governor's political moderation. It's an embarrassing lacuna in a psychological portrait shaded by strokes of extremism. Indiana tries very awkwardly to toss Schwarzenegger's lot in with George W. Bush and the GOP machinery while still insisting that he is a "Rockefeller Republican" who "offered Californians the possibility of a mixed, secular bag of unimportant progressive reforms." (Indiana's book, it should be noted, often makes no sense. Here, for instance, is Indiana on opinion journalism: "This barbecue of something new into nothing new compares a current event of terrifying barbarism with an event, or series of events, that occurred in the era of barbarism that followed the era of savagery.") For his part, Leamer boasts that Schwarzenegger's political philosophy is simply an emanation of his fierce independence, a refusal to relinquish individual thought to party dogma.