Health care reform is going to be remarkably difficult to pass. This is what we can do.

Behind closed doors all over Washington, serious people are working hard to design a major overhaul of the U.S. health care system. We should wish them well, but their chances of success are slim. Since yet another complete failure would be catastrophic, some attention should be given now to policies that are politically palatable, and would begin the evolution to a new and better health system.

Three measures will start this process. Two--improved health information technology, and investment in research that would study the comparative effectiveness of various forms of health care--have already been put in motion. The third--a national health insurance exchange--has a bipartisan heritage and can appeal to both liberals and conservatives.

The reasons why systemic reform of the U.S. health care system is needed are widely recognized. Rising health care spending threatens private and public budgets alike. Avoidable medical error kills or injures hundreds of thousands annually. The number of uninsured continues to grow.

As clear as the need for reform are the reasons why wholesale change is unlikely. Covering the uninsured will cost money now, even if other reforms promise savings later. Taxes for some will go up. Since changing the way hospitals and doctors deliver health care means changing the way millions of people do their jobs, incomes of some providers will go down. And as health care is a $2.5 trillion behemoth, those who oppose change will be well funded and fight hard.