'Lectures on Literature: British, French, and German Writers'

The material of this world may be real enough (as far as reality goes) but does not exist at all as an accepted entirety: it is chaos, and to this chaos the author says 'go!' allowing the world to flicker and to fuse. It is now recombined in its very atoms, not merely in its visible and superficial parts.

The writer does not settle for fragments and random particles, building sand castles, but, on the contrary, makes his own whole out of the jumbled elements of experience; and so the aim of his enterprise is not to recuperate reality but to achieve it.

There is a complicated paradox here that can be fully understood only by following Nabokov's readings of particular novels, and especially of Bleak House (in several respects the best of the lectures). On the one hand, he insists on the primacy of fantasy in constituting the work of fiction; on the other hand, he clearly does not assume that any old fantasy will do, that the writer's power to make worlds out of words is absolutely arbitrary. The effect of a great work of literature, he proposes with an instructive switch of expected epithets, is "the Precision of Poetry and the Excitement of Science." Both the precision and the excitement, I think, point simultaneously to the fashioning of the artwork itself and to the materials of the world out of which it was fashioned. That is, the excitement is obviously the excitement of discovery, but this is both the discovery of the cunning interrelation of parts in the work (like the recurrence of layered things in Madame Bovary) and the discovery within the work of something perfectly seen that we may have glimpsed briefly and badly in our extra-literary experience (like the cloud-veiled sun silvering the surface of the water in Bleak House). Similarly, poetry is precise both because of the exquisite internal adjustment of its minute parts and because it uses just the right word sound, rhythm, image to catch the desired nuance of feeling, visual value, moral relation, or whatever the case may be. If for Nabokov there can be no accepted reality for the writer to represent, literature nevertheless constantly deals with realities, focusing them, crystallizing them, giving them permanence through its power of artistic definition, which might be succinctly characterized as the architectonic exercise of bold fantasy sustained by close observation.

One decisive element needs to be added to this picture of Nabokov's metaphysics of fiction, and that is time. Though perhaps in any case he would have been a writer preoccupied with time, that subject was given a special poignancy and urgency by the temporal cataclysm through which he lived, the whole world in which he had grown up being swept away irrevocably by the Russian Revolution at the moment he was entering manhood. We all are trapped by time, Nabokov came to feel, we are all time’s victims, unless we can find a way to prevail against it through art. The rodent sea, nibbling away fragile structures--one thinks of the remembered Riviera beach idyll in Speak, Memory! and of its transmutation in Lolita--might also be an image of tempus edax, time devourer of human things. Thus memory is an essential component in the process of artistic creation as Nabokov describes it (and hence Proust is an exemplary figure for him), but it is memory dynamically interacting with unconscious feeling, with lucid perception of the present, and with the ordering sense that produces coherent artistic form. The writer does not recapture the past but rather incorporates it into the transcendence of time’s terrible flux which he experiences through his writing: “it is the past and the present and the future (your book) that come together with a sudden flash; thus the entire circle of time is perceived, which is another way of saying that time ceases to exist.”

Interestingly, these climactic moments of creation engender in Nabokov not a feeling of godlike elevation but an almost mystic sense of merging with the world outside himself: