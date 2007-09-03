Take Rudy first. In staking a "9/11 changed everything" claim on voters who have either a geographic or cultural proximity to Ground Zero, he faces two daunting problems. First, increasing social liberalism and geographic mobility have put the bluest states far out of the GOP's reach. In the most recent polls conducted by Survey USA, Hillary Clinton is crushing Giuliani by 22 points in New York and 17 points in California. Even in New Jersey, there's really no hope for Rudy. Jersey Democrats have nominated a parade of dispiriting candidates for statewide office in recent years: the closeted Jim McGreevey; the corrupt Bob Torricelli, replaced by the 147-year-old Frank Lautenberg; the ruthless gazillionaire Jon Corzine; the machine hack Robert Menendez. They all won going away. New Jersey, like Illinois, just isn't competitive.

Second, the fact is that the more people see of Rudy, the less they like him. Giuliani's entire campaign is based on scaring the hell out of people about what he calls "the Terrorists' War on Us" (Rudy's capitals). But a politics based on the psychology of fear, which admittedly carried the Republicans through 2002 and 2004, wears thin after a while. And it's undermined by unhappiness with the war in Iraq.

As a result, Giuliani's appeal to voters is exactly the opposite of what his campaign would like you to believe: the further you move away from Ground Zero, the better he does. Did I mention he's losing to Hillary Clinton by 22 points in New York? Against her, Rudy is likely to lose Connecticut, lose Pennsylvania narrowly and run well in Florida and Missouri--just like George W. Bush did last time around. His best chance for picking up a Democratic state is probably Wisconsin, which has a sizable number of ethnic Catholics, which John Kerry carried by less than 0.4 percentage points, and where Rudy might not overexpose himself by Election Day. Giuliani's running better than Mitt Romney and Fred Thompson in current polls. But he's not exactly rewriting the electoral map.

Obama's math is even easier to refute. Georgia (29 percent), Misssisippi (37 percent) and South Carolina (30 percent) all have significant black populations. But, not coincidentally, they also have extremely polarized voting. 85 percent of whites in Mississippi voted for George W. Bush in 2004, 78 percent in South Carolina, and 76 percent in Georgia, giving Bush huge overall margins of 17 to 20 percentage points. Even if an Obama candidacy caused a 30 percent surge in black voters, even if all blacks voted Democratic, and even if there were no corresponding increase among whites, all three states would stay Republican.

Neither Obama, who would like to argue that he could transform politics in the old Confederacy, nor Giuliani, who has been selling out to the likes of Ralph Reed since the 2002 midterms, should care so much about his chances in the Deep South. The pro-Christian/pro-war/anti-tax right is at a decades-low ebb in its national appeal. In its wake, two large blocs of voters are shaking loose of their political affiliations and are up for grabs--if politicians are willing to notice.