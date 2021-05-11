The Veep's Keeper

Kristol left Education in 1988 to manage the campaign of his college roommate and fellow Straussian

Alan Keyes, who ran against Maryland Senator Paul Sarbanes. Keyes got creamed, but after the election

Kristol appeared, at age thirty-six, as one of the most eligible conservative political hands in Washington.

Bennett, who had not yet been appointed drug czar, wanted Kristol wherever he ended up. Jack Kemp offered him a job at HUD. White House chief of staff John Sununu proffered the directorship of the Economic Policy Council. And Quayle, on the recommendation of Ken Adelman, former head of the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency, pushed Kristol to become his chief domestic policy adviser.

Kristol took the Quayle job against the advice of friends who were unimpressed with the vice president and thought the perch an unlikely one from which to influence administration policy. Kristol saw an opportunity to promote conservative ideas in working for someone who he was convinced wanted to be an "activist" vice president. He began working on speeches but was soon picking up odds and ends that were falling through the cracks, revealing himself to be more capable than chief of staff Robert Guttman. Once again, Kristol was promoted to run the office within a few months. It is a mark of his career to date that he has advanced speedily without creating ill will. Even Guttman, whom some say Kristol steamrollered, has only praise for him. "It was not my kind of job," Guttman insists.



Since becoming chief of staff in May, Kristol admits to becoming more of a practical politician. "I'm still an

activist by temperament and by conviction," he says. "But I may be a little mote patient, as anyone would be who had been in this town five years and gotten a little bit older." Unlike many academics who make the transition to government, Kristol has become as adept at negotiation and strategy as he is at issues and specifics. Budget director Richard Darman likens him in this respect to Henry Kissinger and Moynihan, two other academics who have flourished in politics. Even before he became chief of staff, Kristol was invited to attend the daily 7:30 a.m. White House senior staff meeting in Guttman's place. At the morning meeting, Darman says he "is treated with a great deal of respect by the other people at the table." Kristol is creative, thoughtful, and likable, Darman says, and "has a good sense of the importance of ideas and especially original ideas in the advancement of his principles."

