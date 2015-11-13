The Veep's Keeper

Kristol's basic strategy is to carve out a number of niches for Quayle to occupy. He wants the vice

president to handle a few selected issues quietly and well, without taking unnecessary risks. And

so far that's exactly what Quayle has tried to do. As head of the Space Council, he has played a key role in winning the president's backing for a manned mission to Mars, and for the space program in general. Kristol's good relations with Darman are probably responsible, at least in

part, for NASA's twenty-four percent increase in Bush's proposed 199! budget. "Quayle has done a surprisingly good job," says Bruce Murray, a liberal scientist who recently attended a dinner at the vice president's home to talk about space policy. "He's gone from a flat-footed non-start to figuring out what to do in a few months."

As head of the U.S. Competitiveness Council, Quayle gets similarly good reviews for his recent efforts on

behalf of a product liability reform bill sponsored by Senator Robert Kasten of Wisconsin. Business leaders were pleased that Quayle (or Kristol) got the issue mentioned in the president's State of the Union address. "There is now a sense that Quayle is a force to be reckoned with within the administration." says Bauer, now head of a conservative group called the Family Research Council. "Eventually that will trickle down." Or as Kristol puts it: "As more people meet him in these kinds of contexts they see someone who is very unlike some of the caricatures."



An important test for Quayle was the attempted coup in the Philippines, which took place in December when Bush was 30,000 feet in the air on his way to the Malta summit. Quayle had to run the meeting in the White House situation room. The vice president effected a rapid consensus among national security adviser Brent Scowcroft, Joint Chiefs Chairman Colin Powell, Assistant Secretary of State Lawrence Eagleburger, and CIA Deputy Director Robert Gates about how to respond to President Aquino's request for military assistance. He didn't do anything more than was required, but according to an official, Quayle's competent management of the crisis until 5 a.m, won the respect of those at the meeting who previously had doubts about him.



Kristol thinks that word of Quayle's competence is bound to spread once it has solidified within the White

House. "The key thing in the first year was to establish himself as an important player within the administration and on the Hill," says Kristol. "The second-level audience it was important to pay a lot of attention to was the Republican Party. The third circle is the public. If you had people in the West Wing today who were saying Dan Quayle's not a player, he's not involved, he's not influential, all the greatest p.r. in the world wouldn't work because it would be totally undercut."



It's a nice theory, but can Quayle really do anything about his pathetic twenty-nine percent public approval rating? "The fact that we have not made huge progress on the public image front yet is neither a

surprise nor particularly disturbing," Kristol says. He thinks the vice president's image will gain this year, as Quayle improves his television skills with coaching from Roger Ailes and travels around the country to campaign for Republican candidates. But there are limits to what even a Roger Ailes can do for Dan Quayle. Appearing on "This Week with David Brinkley" from Panama after the invasion, Quayle looked as glazed as ever and barely made sense. "I'm convinced that the president's correct and courageous decision to do what he had to do in Panama will not be of long-term consequences in a negative sense," was the best defense of the operation he could muster. Kristol is honest with Quayle about his problems

with television—he told him that he should have practiced more before going on the Brinkley show—but

it's an open question whether Quayle can convince the public to take him more seriously without taking some dramatic step.



For this reason, some prominent Republicans believe Kristol should steer the veep on a more aggressive

course. They want Quayle to dispel his bimbo image by choosing a target and showing some teeth, Spiro

Agnew-slyle. "He was burned so badly in the campaign that he's programmed for caution," says one conservative consultant. "He's decided if he doesn't screw up he'll be on the ticket in '92. Kristol's job is to get him to take some chances." Ultimately, this source argues, Kristol himself will be judged by whether he comes up with a few winning plays that transform Quayle's reputation, rather than by how many calls he returns. Bauer too thinks "an old-fashioned donnybrook in which you hold your ground and look serious" might be just the ticket for the vice president. Kristol, however, disagrees. Along with Darman and Sununu, he thinks that Quayle stands to do his image more harm than good if he takes a hazardous dive and belly-flops.



For Quayle, the situation may be no-win. But for Kristol, it's almost no-lose. When the veep gaffes or

stumbles, most people take it as confirmation of what they already think: he's dumb. By the same token, when Quayle does something well, they assume that somebody else must be responsible. The insiders Quayle wishes to cultivate look behind the scenes, where they discover Bill Kristol, the clever aide to whom they can award credit. Capable, well-liked, and helpful to the press, Kristol fits the billing of Quayle's master-minder perfectly. Darman and Secretary of State James Baker benefited from a similar dynamic under Reagan. Unwilling to believe that the president was possessed of any intelligence or acuity, reporters portrayed his advisers as the invisible hands working the puppet strings.



Moreover, Kristol knows how to distance himself from the vice president if the situation becomes truly

hopeless. He has made clear to friends that he is not wedded to Quayle's ambitions. Come 1996, Kristol

might be fbund working fot <andidate Kemp or candidate Bennett against candidate Quayle. But if Quayle by some weird fluke does become- president and Kristol stays on as his top deputy, the joke will surely be told, as it was of Sherman Adams, chief of staff in Eisenhower's day: God forbid that Bill Kristol should someday die and Dan Quayle become our president.



By Jacob Weisberg