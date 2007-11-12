This is not the profession’s self-image. Many lawyers fashion themselves radicals and defend unpopular causes or individuals accused of heinous crimes. They think of themselves as taking on the system. But there is, in fact, nothing radical whatsoever about such work, which is an essential feature of our system.

Lawyers, as a professional cadre, are largely concerned with the rules as they are. They advise clients about how to stay out of trouble with those rules. They help clients evade accountability for breaking them. They advocate for changing them. But the nature of the legal profession is that lawyers almost always operate within the system. This is obviously true in routine legal work. But it’s almost as true in extraordinary cases--when Guantánamo detainees take on the Bush administration, for example. The lawyers who represent those detainees are not asking for fundamental change in the American system. They are asking an institution of that system to read a foundational document of that system in a fashion advantageous to their clients and, they may well believe, to American law and life more generally. It is exceptionally rare for the task of a lawyer to be anything other than an exercise in validating the organizing principles of his or her society. Nor should it be--at least in a society in which the rules are reasonable and subject to change by democratic means.

But then there’s Pakistan , where crowds of lawyers are gathering daily in the streets to object loudly to the new organizing principles of their society. This has been possible in part because of the unique role in challenging Musharraf that Chaudhry has played since the president first tried to remove him from office earlier this year. He became a rallying point, a symbol of the rule of law. Yet because of his office, his constituency was the not a political movement but a profession.

I suspect there’s another reason why Pakistan has been different: Musharraf has actually ruled with a light touch for a dictator. Until the last few days, he had not squashed civil society or systematically attacked the independent institutions of Pakistani life. The legal community there is, as a consequence, a rare thing in authoritarian countries: A real legal culture, one that understands that law is something more refined than simple power. Unlike lawyers in Eastern Bloc countries, who were essentially arms of the regime and its power, these lawyers have an evident sense of the same professional norms that animate lawyers in more democratic legal systems. They have a sense of their role in the democratic society to which they aspire.