` As the Lord High Executioner said in The Mikado, `I have a littlelist.'" So says John Dingell, the 26-term Michigan House Democratwho spent 14 years as a mighty committee baron before the 1995Republican Revolution booted him into the powerless minority. Atlast poised to reclaim his House Energy and Commerce Committeegavel, the 80-year-old Dingell now sounds like a man who can't waitfor 2007. Though he knows a House Democratic majority won't passmuch legislation, especially given George W. Bush's veto pen, hischairmanship means he can subject the Bush administration tohigh-profile committee hearings- -lots and lots of them.

"Privacy," he begins. "Social Security-number protection.Outsourcing protection. Unfair trade practices. Currencymanipulation. Air quality. We'll look at the implementation of theEnergy Policy Act of 2005. We'll take a look at climate change.We'll take a look at [the Department of Energy's] nuclear wasteprogram, where literally billions of dollars are being dissipated.We'll look at port security and nuclear smuggling, where there'sliterally nothing being done. We'll look at the Superfund program.We'll take a look at EPA enforcement." He pauses for a breath--buthe's just getting started: "On health, we'll take a look atMedicaid and waivers. The Food and Drug Administration. Genericdrug approval. Medical safety. We'll also take a look at foodsupplements, where people are being killed. We will look at MedicarePart D [prescription drugs]." Is that all? "Telecom. We'll look atFCC actions. ... Media ownership. Adequate spectrum for police,fire, public safety, and addressing the problems of terrorism. ...We will look also at the overall question of Katrina recoveryefforts."

As Democrats have gained in the polls, Republicans are predictingthat a Democratic majority will mean a frenzy of political witchhunts directed at them by newly installed chairmen like Dingell."You can expect two years of all- out investigations and attacksand anything they can bring to bear," Newt Gingrich warned on FoxNews last March. Clearly aiming to calm the hysteria, George H.W.Bush recently warned it would be a "ghastly thing" for the UnitedStates if "wild Democrats" were put in charge of congressionalcommittees. A Washington Times article fretted that "keyadministration officials will be so busy preparing for testimonythat they will not be able to do their jobs."

But the curious thing about Dingell's little list is that it targetspolicies--not people. While some Democrats may dream of hauling KarlRove to the Hill to discuss Plamegate or forcing Dan Bartlett totestify about Dick Cheney's hunting accident, Dingell is one of anumber of future Democratic chairs who plan to focus on substance,not sideshows. And, as strange as it sounds, this may not come as arelief to Republicans. The GOP would love nothing more than forDemocrats to go off on half-cocked, mean-spirited inquisitions thatgenerate sympathy for the hapless Bushies. Alas, the GOP's conductduring the Clinton years has provided Democrats with a near-perfectwhat-not-to-do manual.