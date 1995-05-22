Correspondence: Exegesis

Mr. Kaus declared that you would have been able to buy whatever health care you needed and pay your doctor yourself. Insisting that even the White House press office got this point wrong, he claimed that the bill did not bar doctors from taking money from patients, only from charging patients extra after billing their health plan. The text proves Kaus is mistaken. The bill (on page 237) prohibits doctors from taking money from patients for most medical services.

As for the disclaimer on page 16 of the bill, that anyone is free to buy whatever health care is needed, the remainder of the bill makes that disclaimer meaningless. The bill prohibits doctors from selling care and calls for stiff fines and penalties against doctors who do. If you limit what the seller can offer, you limit what the buyer can buy. Page 16 does not offer a way out of the Clinton's "No Exit" health care system.

Mr. Kaus conceded that the bill empowered government officials to eliminate all fee-for-service (choose your own doctor) insurance plans, but he said there was no reason to worry. Officials wouldn't actually do it if it turned out to be unpopular. Kaus forgot why we have written laws--so that our rights will not depend on the discretion and good will of public officials. Passing a law that gives government power over your health care choices--or any other part of your personal life--on the theory that the government probably won't exercise that power is obviously dangerous. In this case, it is especially unconvincing because it is the administration putting forward the bill to enlarge its own powers.