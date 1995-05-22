Correspondence: Exegesis

Mr. Kaus chastised me for supporting managed care for New Yorkers now that I am the state's lieutenant governor, suggesting that I opposed managed care in "No Exit." Not at all. What I did oppose was government forcing you to buy a low-budget health plan and prohibiting you from spending more.

If the Clinton bill had passed, you would have had to settle for one of the health plans selected by the government. The law would have prevented you from going outside the system to buy a costlier health plan you thought was better, even after you paid the mandatory premium (page 244). Limiting how much you can choose to pay for a health plan limits how much money is in the pot to take care of you when you're sick. The Clinton bill's price controls would have forced HMOs to sell plans below what it actually costs to provide the medical services. The bill would have made HMOs the rationers of care, denying patients the tests and specialized care they need.

The purpose of New York's new Medicaid managed care program is to increase access to care, not deny care. It will mean that a frightened teenage mother who now sits in an emergency room for thirteen hours or more with a child on her lap waiting to see a doctor she has never met and might not see again instead will have a pediatrician she can call, who has her child's medical records. In New York, HMOs will price their plans based on what they think it will actually cost to care for patients.