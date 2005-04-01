Why Billy Packer is college basketball's most reviled commentator, and its best.

Where to begin when recounting all the great moments that have happened in this year's NCAA men's college basketball tournament? There were the huge upsets, such as Vermont topping Syracuse and Bucknell bringing down Kansas. There were the players whose personas and performances turned them into cult figures, like North Carolina State's Julius Hodge and West Virginia's Kevin Pittsnogle. And there were the three overtime games in the quarterfinals, including Illinois's furious comeback from 15 points down with 4 minutes to go in regulation against Arizona. Even before the Final Four has been played, it's safe to say that, by any measure, this has been one of the best tournaments in years.

Which is why one of my favorite moments from this year's tournament might strike some people as a bit odd. It came in the first round, during a game between number-one seed Duke and number-sixteen seed Delaware State. In the first half Delaware State was managing to hang around Duke by employing a transparently simple offensive strategy. Every time down the floor, it would determine who Duke's center, the shot-blocker extraordinaire but slow-footed Shelden Williams, was guarding. Then it would pull that player out to half-court and put the ball in his hands. Williams would follow, the Delaware State player would drive by him, and then one of two things would happen--the Delaware State player would get an uncontested lay-up or, if another Duke player rotated over to guard him, the Delaware State player would pass the ball to his teammate who was now open. It was an easy enough offensive strategy to counter: All Williams had to do was to sag off his man and not guard him out near half-court; but Duke, under Coach Mike Krzyzewski, prides itself on its stifling man-to-man defense, so Williams dutifully guarded his man more than 40 feet away from the basket, and Delaware State made Duke pay for it with easy basket after easy basket. With five minutes left in the first half, the game was tied at 23--at which point Billy Packer, CBS's lead college basketball analyst who was doing color commentary on the game, stated the obvious: Krzyzewski's stubborn insistence on sticking with his standard defensive scheme was hurting his team. Maybe Krzyzewski heard him, because it wasn't long before he instructed Williams to lay off his man and stay in the paint. Soon Duke put the game away, proving Packer's point.

So why does this stick with me as a great tournament moment? Part of it probably has to do with my dislike of Coach K. But the major reason was because it reminded me of one of my favorite things about March Madness: that CBS, with its hyper-critical top analyst Packer, has the broadcast rights to the NCAA Tournament and ESPN, with its see-no-evil top analyst Dick Vitale, does not--which means that Packer is suddenly everywhere and Vitale all but disappears. Which also means that for college basketball's biggest and most important games, it receives the sort of critical scrutiny, courtesy of Packer, that is increasingly rare in the world of sports broadcasting, not to mention in sports journalism as a whole.

Such critical scrutiny is certainly hard to find during college basketball's regular season. That's because, pre-March Madness, Vitale is most likely to be broadcasting the biggest match-ups, doing color commentary on as many as four nationally televised games a week for ESPN and its parent company ABC, while Packer usually only does about three nationally televised games per month for CBS. (Packer supplements his CBS work by doing color commentary on regional broadcasts of Atlantic Coast Conference games.) As such, Vitale is considered by many to be the preeminent college-basketball analyst. And that's a shame, because he's a very bad one.