What the candidate doesn't mention in tonight's speech may be more important that what he does.

Political conventions have a public and a private face. The respective parties and their nominees carefully control how each looks. John McCain’s campaign is trying to keep some of his and Sarah Palin’s positions on policy out of the public eye--meaning out of prime time speeches, and in some cases even out of the public forums that take place during the day and are open to the media. These omissions are as important to what the convention means as the speeches themselves. They show what candidate wants to hide from the public--until after he is elected.

1. Abortion : In attempting to sell Sarah Palin to the delegates in the delegate breakfasts, McCain surrogates highlighted her opposition to abortion. Talking to the Arkansas delegation, for instance, on Monday morning, Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn described Palin as “pro-life, pro-family, pro-business, pro-second amendment, pro-everyone of us.” Notice what came first. But any mention of abortion or “life” was absent from Palin’s acceptance speech. She didn’t need to tell the delegates what she thought. But she and the McCain campaign wanted to hide her sentiments from the Hillary Democrats and pro-choice independents the campaign hopes to attract.

2. Immigration : With Sen. Ted Kennedy, McCain backed what is called “comprehensive immigration reform”--meaning a combination of border security with increases in legal immigration and a path to visas and citizenship for illegal immigrants. Faced with Republican opposition to this stand in the primaries, McCain backed off, and said he favored border security first. But then this summer, he told the League of United Latin American Citizens that he favored comprehensive reform after all. What position does McCain really take? The convention platform’s position on immigration opposes comprehensive reform. In private briefings, top McCain advisors indicate he still backs comprehensive reform. But except for a passing mention in Sen. Joe Lieberman’s speech, immigration has not been a public topic at this convention--either in the public discussions open to the media or in the major televised addresses. Will McCain discuss it tonight? My guess is no: he doesn’t want to offend either white working class voters leery of illegal immigrants or Latinos.