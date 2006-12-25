Arecent issue of The New Republic spotlights the left's lack ofnationalism ("Going Native"; "Ay, Caramba," November 6). The lefthas smeared as "bigots" those who oppose illegal immigration ordemand the assurance of the primacy of the English language ingovernment writings and speech. It is not bigotry but pure respectfor our laws that motivates many opponents of illegal immigration.It is possible to oppose illegal immigration and, at the same time,attempt to enact humane legislation that will deal firmly andfairly with those illegal immigrants already in this country.

roy g. saltman

Columbia, Maryland

foundering fathers?

Near the conclusion of his stand-pat defense of America'sunbudgeable Constitution, Cass R. Sunstein complains that SanfordLevinson "underplays the crucial fact that the Constitution wasmeant to create a republic, not a democracy" ("It Could Be Worse,"October 16). Well, I guess that settles it. The next time the Bushadministration engages in some egregious abuse of democracy,Americans will have no right to complain because a democracy is notwhat our tribal patriarchs intended for the United States. We thepeople are supposedly sovereign, yet according to Sunsteinsubordinate to a 219-year-old plan of government made in our name.Any halfway bright 14-year-old could see the illogic in this.

daniel lazare

Author, The Frozen Republic: How the Constitution Is ParalyzingDemocracy

cass r. sunstein responds:

Daniel Lazare is right to wonder why Americans should be subordinateto a document made over 200 years ago. A large part of the answeris that the current meaning of the Constitution is a product notonly of the Framers, but also of many generations extending overtime. The Civil War amendments are obvious examples, but theConstitution's meaning was also fundamentally altered by FranklinD. Roosevelt's New Deal (legitimating the National Labor RelationsBoard and the Social Security Administration), the civil rights andfeminist movements (helping to produce a firm constitutional ban onrace and sex discrimination and legitimating the Civil Rights Actof 1964), and Reaganism (limiting some of the innovations of theWarren Court). Those who worry about the "egregious abuse ofdemocracy" by any president need not deplore those "long-ago tribalpatriarchs"; their old Constitution already imposes plenty ofsafeguards.

Department of corrections

"Full House" (December 11) incorrectly stated that DemocraticRepresentative Ellen Tauscher voted to impeach Bill Clinton. Infact, Tauscher was among 31 Democrats who voted for an October 1998Republican resolution to initiate impeachment proceedings. ButTauscher ultimately voted against all four articles of impeachment.We regret the error.

