Like Hillary Clinton, New York neighbor Rudy Giuliani was way in front of most other Republicans in most 2007 polls. But since October, John McCain has essentially swapped standings in the polls with Giuliani, surging to a 42-26 lead over his closest competitor--also from a neighboring state--Mitt Romney.

In-State Fundraising (through third quarter): Barack Obama: $1,590,000; Hillary Clinton: $1,258,000; Mitt Romney: $125,215; John McCain: $96,133.

Connecticut has been a treasure chest of sorts for presidential hopefuls, as voters in the extremely wealthy Fairfield County and southwestern suburbs just outside New York often contribute to big hauls for both parties. Obama, Clinton, and Giuliani have held large fundraisers in the tony town of Greenwich (which has alone accounted for $440,919 in donations), and Clinton returned to the high-income turf for a second fundraiser late last week.

Endorsements: On the Democratic side, Stamford Mayor Dan Malloy, Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch, and Attorney General Richard Blumenthal (by many accounts the most popular public official in the state) are supporting Clinton and the Hartford Courant, the state’s largest paper, endorsed her earlier this week. Obama has the endorsement of the central-western Connecticut Post and popular New Haven Mayor John DeStefano. Ned Lamont, the antiwar Democratic senate candidate in 2006, is Obama’s state campaign chair and has also hit the trail for him in the state.

On the GOP side, long-serving senator Joe Lieberman has endorsed McCain. Though Lieberman appears to have defected from his previous party affiliation, Scott McLean, a professor of political science at Quinnipiac University, believes that his endorsement remains one of the most influential in the state. McCain also recently garnered the endorsements of Republican Governor Jodi Rell and Lieutenant Governor Michael Fedele. Romney, whose state borders Connecticut to the north and east, has yet to make inroads with state party leadership. He did win the Republican endorsement from the Hartford Courant, which cited his record in Massachusetts as “a record of an achiever.”