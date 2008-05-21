Flashbulb Tyranny

How much space should the paparazzi give public figures?

WASHINGTON--Telma Ortiz, the sister of Spain's future queen, caused a commotion recently by seeking a restraining order that would have barred more than 50 media outlets from taking pictures of her except in public functions. She asked the court to protect her right to privacy, claiming that she is not a public person--just the sister of Princess Letizia, a commoner who married the heir to the throne in 2004. The case has gained international attention not least because celebrities who are constantly at war with paparazzi were hoping for a precedent. But the Spanish court ruled against Ortiz. Who is right?

Ortiz says she has been "harassed" by the media ever since she and her boyfriend came back from the Philippines, where she was an aid worker, in order to give birth. She has accused the paparazzi of imperiling her life.

Some commentators have argued that this case differs from other lawsuits frequently brought by celebrities against media organizations because Ortiz was not arguing against the invasion of a public figure's privacy, merely against the media treating her as a public figure. The judge decided that she is a public figure whether she likes it or not.

Yet the real issue is not whether Ortiz is or is not a public figure. Rather, it is whether the media can rightfully take pictures of her when she walks out of her home and steps into a space that is "public" in order to perform what she considers a "private" function, such as going to a pharmacy or pushing her baby's stroller on the way to the park.

I wonder what the Founding Fathers of the United States, pretty good counselors when it comes to matters of individual rights, would think. Interestingly, the word "privacy" does not appear anywhere in the Constitution or in the Bill of Rights--only the word "private," in reference to property. What can we infer from this? The concept was either too vague to be the object of a specific limit on government, or it was implicit in the individual rights spelled out in the Constitution: life, liberty, and private property. To the extent that the word "private" is attached to property and never mentioned on its own, we can probably conclude that the Founders thought property was the essential fact in a person's privacy--whether property of one's body, one's actions, or one's possessions.