Durban II Dispatch: Spoiling For a Fight

This conference was supposed to be filled with anti-Semites. What happened?

Geneva, Switzerland

As the second official day of the UN Durban Review Conference comes to a close, most of the media coverage has focused on Mahmoud Ahmedinejad's anti-Israel tirade. His speech continued the tradition of the 2001 Durban World Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, which quickly devolved into a single-mindedly anti-Zionist and anti-Semitic circus. But in the four days I have spent in Geneva, I have been struck by how the sideline dynamics that defined the 2001 Durban conference are, in many senses, completely reversed here at Durban II. "We were caught off-guard at Durban I," said one Jewish activist I met here yesterday, referring to the small delegation of Jewish students who were bullied, harassed, and physically abused at the first Durban conference. "We've been planning for this since the day Durban II was announced." As a result, hundreds and hundreds of Jewish, Israeli, and pro-Israel activists, under the aegis of dozens of Jewish groups, have descended on Geneva to ensure that it does not turn into a repeat of the 2001 hate-fest. They've been armed with every advocacy tool in the book to confront Israel's critics wherever they may strike. But one thing is largely missing: the critics.

To be sure, Ahmedinjejad's speech yesterday was filled with anti-Israel bile, and the Arab delegates have spent the past few hours using their seven allotted minutes at the podium in the Assembly Hall (where I am sitting right now) to lambaste the Jewish state. But unlike the accounts I've read of Durban I, where the entire conference seemed united in their hatred of Israel, I have yet to really see any anti-Israel protesters other than at a few sporadic outbreaks, or even much anti-Israel literature or posters--and definitely nothing even close to what was distributed at the 2001 conference. Any time I've seen an Arab or Iranian NGO giving an interview to the media, a group of Jews is waiting eagerly nearby to respond.

Unlike the scenes at Durban I of Jewish students being swallowed by hordes of Israel haters, outnumbered 50-to-1, here in Geneva, I've witnessed dozens of debates between handfuls of pro-Israel activists evenly matched with their foes. There is nothing like the "Free Palestine!" chants that disrupted the 2001 conference; if anything, the 70 Jewish French students that have been loudly demonstrating in the halls, yelling "Masquerade! Masquerade!" while decked in clown wigs, are the ones setting the tone here. The protests during Ahmedinejad's speech, which I wrote about yesterday, have received equal (if not more) media coverage than the speech itself, captured in photographs on the front pages of numerous newspapers. And Ahmedinejad was visibly startled by the protests--primarily by Jewish students--that greeted him outside his press conference.